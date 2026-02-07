Shiv Sena MLA Vilas Bhumre Takes Son Into Polling Booth For Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Polls
Bhumre, who has a history of making 'uncomfortable' claims, said he did not break any rule since he had cast his vote himself.
Published : February 7, 2026 at 4:32 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The ongoing Zilla Parishad elections across Maharashtra has thrown up a bizarre incident. A video has surfaced showing Vilas Bhumre, the Shiv Sena MLA from Paithan Assembly constituency, casting his vote while accompanied by his son. Notably, the election officer applied indelible ink to his son's finger, after which Bhumre instructed his son to press the button on the voting machine.
This act, especially while being a public representative, has landed him in controversy. Questions are being raised as to why the officer did not intervene. Meanwhile, Bhumre claimed he did not break any rule as he himself cast his vote.
As the Zilla Parishad election process began, leaders residing in rural areas exercised their right to vote. Bhumre arrived at Pachod with his family to cast his vote, and entered the polling station with his son. When the ink was about to be applied to his finger, he asked the polling officer to apply it to his son's finger as well, which the officer did. Then, the MLA took his son into the booth with the EVM machine and asked him to press the button.
With the video of this incident surfacing, the question is being raised: Don't public representatives understand the seriousness of the election process?
The Constitution grants Indian citizens above the age of 18 the right to vote. Voting is considered a personal right. It is not mandatory to disclose who one voted for. That's why entry into the polling booth is prohibited for anyone other than the voter and the election officer. No one, including children, is allowed near the voting machine. Despite this, MLA Bhumre took his son along while voting.
In such a case, the election officer can register a case. Action can also be taken against the officer in case he doesn't try to prevent this illegality.
Reacting to the hullabaloo, MLA Bhumre said, "There was no violation of rules... I took my son along because he insisted on coming with me while I voted. After ink was applied to my finger, he also asked me to apply ink to his finger, and I did; there is nothing wrong with that. I cast my own vote, so no rules were broken."
The MLA's father, MP Sandipan Bhumre, avoided giving a reaction, stating that he did not know what had happened.
But now, the Election Commission has taken up the matter as a serious breach. Chief Electoral Officer Dinesh Waghmare said, "The Election Commission has sought a report regarding the incident that took place in Sambhajinagar. Strict action will be taken against whoever is found guilty in the matter."
Notably, MLA Bhumre has a history of putting his party into uncomfortable positions. Last year, in response to Congress's leader Rahul Gandhi's allegations of vote theft, he had thrown the opposition leader a dare, by claiming that he had brought in over 20,000 fake voters from outside Maharashtra during the previous state Assembly elections, who had all voted for him.
