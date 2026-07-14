ETV Bharat / state

Sena Corporator Mhatre, Held For Assaulting Civic Hospital Doctors, Gets Bail From Thane Court

Thane: A court in Thane district on Tuesday granted bail to Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre, arrested for allegedly assaulting two doctors and other medical staff at a civic-run hospital a week ago. Mhatre, a corporator of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) in Thane district, and three of his associates arrested in the same case were sent to judicial custody by the court on Monday after the end of their three-day police remand.

Soon after the accused were sent to jail, their counsel moved a bail application. The court granted bail to the corporator after hearing arguments from both defence and prosecution lawyers, an official said.