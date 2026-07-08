Shiv Sena Corporator Arrested For Assaulting Doctors, Nurses At Hospital In Maharashtra's Thane
Mhatre will be produced in court on Thursday while three other accused have been remanded to judicial custody till July 10.
Published : July 8, 2026 at 6:40 PM IST
Thane: Police on Wednesday arrested Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Sukrya Mhatre for allegedly assaulting doctors, nurses and other healthcare staff at Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation’s (KDMC) Hospital in Dombivli.
DCP Atul Zende said, "Ramesh Mhatre is scheduled to be produced in court on Thursday, while the court has remanded three other accused in the case to police custody until July 10".
It is alleged that following a dispute during the treatment of a pregnant woman, several including Mhatre individuals barged into KDMC Hospital and assaulted doctors, nurses, and other healthcare staff. According to hospital authorities, the incident began after a woman underwent a caesarean section for childbirth. Doctors found that the newborn required specialised treatment as the umbilical cord was wrapped twice around its neck. However, authorities said the hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) was full, making it impossible to admit the infant.
Doctors then advised the family to shift the baby to another hospital for further treatment. They alleged that the patient's relatives subsequently contacted corporator Mhatre. As the doctors were attending to other patients and could not answer his calls, the corporator arrived at the hospital along with several associates and allegedly assaulted the staff.
The incident sparked outrage within the medical community, prompting doctors, nurses, and staff across various KDMC hospitals to stage a 'cease work' protest.
However, emergency services kept functioning as usual. Following the incident, Vishnunagar police registered a case against Mhatre and others under various sections of the BNS and initiated an investigation.
The Indian Medical Association (IMA) and various other medical organizations strongly condemned the incident. They have demanded the establishment of a robust, permanent security system in hospitals to ensure the safety of doctors and healthcare staff, as well as strict action against those found guilty in such incidents. Zende said Vishnunagar Police are conducting further investigations into the matter.
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