ETV Bharat / state

Shiv Sena Corporator Arrested For Assaulting Doctors, Nurses At Hospital In Maharashtra's Thane

Thane: Police on Wednesday arrested Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Sukrya Mhatre for allegedly assaulting doctors, nurses and other healthcare staff at Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation’s (KDMC) Hospital in Dombivli.

DCP Atul Zende said, "Ramesh Mhatre is scheduled to be produced in court on Thursday, while the court has remanded three other accused in the case to police custody until July 10".

It is alleged that following a dispute during the treatment of a pregnant woman, several including Mhatre individuals barged into KDMC Hospital and assaulted doctors, nurses, and other healthcare staff. According to hospital authorities, the incident began after a woman underwent a caesarean section for childbirth. Doctors found that the newborn required specialised treatment as the umbilical cord was wrapped twice around its neck. However, authorities said the hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) was full, making it impossible to admit the infant.

Doctors then advised the family to shift the baby to another hospital for further treatment. They alleged that the patient's relatives subsequently contacted corporator Mhatre. As the doctors were attending to other patients and could not answer his calls, the corporator arrived at the hospital along with several associates and allegedly assaulted the staff.