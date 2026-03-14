ETV Bharat / state

Mother's Memoir On 72-Day Ordeal Of Shirur Landslide Victim Arjun To Release Soon

Kozhikode: Sheela Karuvachathil, mother of Arjun who lost his life in the devastating Shirur landslide, is set to release a deeply personal memoir titled Arjun Ente Makan (Arjun, My Son).

The book’s cover was unveiled in Kozhikode on Friday, and the memoir is expected to reach readers within 10 days, she told ETV Bharat.

Published by Kerala Vision Publications, the memoir chronicles the family’s agonising 72-day wait and the emotional turmoil they endured during one of the most painful chapters of their lives. Sheela said the book brings out several untold truths and deeply personal reflections that remained away from public attention during the crisis.

Emphasising that the writing is honest yet sensitive, she noted that it does not contain a single line intended to hurt anyone. Looking back, she acknowledged that even those who caused bitter moments had stood by the family at certain times.

She also candidly admitted that her earlier criticism of the entire administrative system stemmed from mental distress and despair - feelings she has now clarified through her writing.

Writing, she said, has been her lifelong refuge. Since childhood, she has turned to words to process both joy and sorrow.

During the dark days following Arjun’s disappearance, when grief felt too heavy to express, she began penning her thoughts in private. The idea of a book emerged only after family members read her notes and encouraged her to compile them.

Despite delays, sustained support from her sister and close friends helped her complete the 240-page manuscript.

What began as scattered expressions of pain gradually evolved into a structured account of a mother’s unimaginable loss.

The tragedy and the long search