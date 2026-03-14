Mother's Memoir On 72-Day Ordeal Of Shirur Landslide Victim Arjun To Release Soon
A.K.M. Ashraf, MLA of Manjeshwaram, has also authored a book recounting the same incident, which will be released only after the Assembly elections
Published : March 14, 2026 at 9:29 PM IST
Kozhikode: Sheela Karuvachathil, mother of Arjun who lost his life in the devastating Shirur landslide, is set to release a deeply personal memoir titled Arjun Ente Makan (Arjun, My Son).
The book’s cover was unveiled in Kozhikode on Friday, and the memoir is expected to reach readers within 10 days, she told ETV Bharat.
Published by Kerala Vision Publications, the memoir chronicles the family’s agonising 72-day wait and the emotional turmoil they endured during one of the most painful chapters of their lives. Sheela said the book brings out several untold truths and deeply personal reflections that remained away from public attention during the crisis.
Emphasising that the writing is honest yet sensitive, she noted that it does not contain a single line intended to hurt anyone. Looking back, she acknowledged that even those who caused bitter moments had stood by the family at certain times.
She also candidly admitted that her earlier criticism of the entire administrative system stemmed from mental distress and despair - feelings she has now clarified through her writing.
Writing, she said, has been her lifelong refuge. Since childhood, she has turned to words to process both joy and sorrow.
During the dark days following Arjun’s disappearance, when grief felt too heavy to express, she began penning her thoughts in private. The idea of a book emerged only after family members read her notes and encouraged her to compile them.
Despite delays, sustained support from her sister and close friends helped her complete the 240-page manuscript.
What began as scattered expressions of pain gradually evolved into a structured account of a mother’s unimaginable loss.
The tragedy and the long search
The tragedy struck on July 16, 2024, when a massive landslide triggered by torrential rains at Shirur in Karnataka claimed 11 lives, including Arjun, a truck driver from Kannadikkal in Kozhikode.
An unprecedented rescue mission followed in the treacherous waters of the Gangavali River.
Battling extreme weather and difficult terrain, search teams worked through multiple phases over 72 days. Arjun’s truck and mortal remains were finally recovered on September 25.
Officials said the operation gained momentum through persistent intervention by the Government of Kerala and the collective support of Malayalis across the world. The decisive breakthrough came after a specialised dredger was deployed, which located the truck cabin buried 12 metres deep in the riverbed with Arjun’s remains inside.
Aftermath and controversies
Following the recovery, Arjun’s body was brought home with Karnataka ministers and rescue officials in attendance. Several prominent leaders, including Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, paid their respects.
The state government later provided employment to Arjun’s wife at the Calicut City Service Co-operative Bank. However, the period was also marked by controversy, including a public dispute over fundraising between the family and truck owner Manaf, as well as a wave of cyberattacks targeting the grieving family. The tensions eventually eased after Manaf issued a formal apology.
MLA pens another book on Arjun
Meanwhile, A.K.M. Ashraf, MLA of Manjeshwaram, has also authored a book recounting the Shirur landslide and the emotional 72-day rescue efforts. His book will be released after the Assembly elections, with proceeds earmarked to support Arjun’s family.
As readers await Sheela’s memoir, Arjun Ente Makan promises to offer an intimate window into grief, resilience, and a mother’s enduring love. A personal chronicle of loss now stands ready to become a collective memory.