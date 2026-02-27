ETV Bharat / state

Shirtless Protest: Delhi's Patiala House Court Grants Bail To Youth Congress' Nigam Bhandari

New Delhi: The Patiala House court on Friday granted interim bail to Youth Congress General Secretary Nigam Bhandari in the case related to a shirtless protest at the India AI Impact Summit.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Prashant Sharma of the Patiala House Court said that the order would remain in force till the next date of hearing of the case on March 24.

"For balancing rights of the parties and for the purpose of getting sufficient material on record for deciding this application, interim anticipatory bail is granted to applicant Nigam Bhandari, subject to following terms and conditions. In the event of his arrest, applicant be released on bail subject to furnishing of personal bond/surety bond in the sum of Rs 25,000 each subject to the satisfaction of concerned IO/ SHO/Arresting Officer," the Court ordered.

Senior Advocate Rebecca John along with advocate Rupesh Singh Bhadauria appeared for Bhandari and argued that he was not present at the spot, had undergone a jaw surgery, has no criminal antecedents, strong social roots and was willing to join the investigation.