Shirtless Protest: Delhi's Patiala House Court Grants Bail To Youth Congress' Nigam Bhandari
The court said the order would remain in force till the next date of hearing of the case on March 24.
Published : February 27, 2026 at 9:09 PM IST
New Delhi: The Patiala House court on Friday granted interim bail to Youth Congress General Secretary Nigam Bhandari in the case related to a shirtless protest at the India AI Impact Summit.
Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Prashant Sharma of the Patiala House Court said that the order would remain in force till the next date of hearing of the case on March 24.
"For balancing rights of the parties and for the purpose of getting sufficient material on record for deciding this application, interim anticipatory bail is granted to applicant Nigam Bhandari, subject to following terms and conditions. In the event of his arrest, applicant be released on bail subject to furnishing of personal bond/surety bond in the sum of Rs 25,000 each subject to the satisfaction of concerned IO/ SHO/Arresting Officer," the Court ordered.
Senior Advocate Rebecca John along with advocate Rupesh Singh Bhadauria appeared for Bhandari and argued that he was not present at the spot, had undergone a jaw surgery, has no criminal antecedents, strong social roots and was willing to join the investigation.
John added that peaceful protest is constitutionally protected and there is no evidence of conspiracy or incriminating communication. However, the Delhi Police argued that Bhandari's custodial interrogation is necessary as co-accused are in custody and the investigation is at an early stage. Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastav appeared for Delhi Police.
Members of the Youth Congress staged a shirtless protest inside the India AI Impact Summit held at Bharat Mandapam on February 20. Several activists entered the venue, some removing their shirts to reveal T-shirts with slogans like “PM is compromised” and criticisms of the India-US trade deal, before chanting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and government policies.
A total of 11 persons have been arrested by the Delhi Police in the case till now.
