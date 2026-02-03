Shirdi's Sainath Hospital Shines As Beacon Of Humanity: 28 Eye Donors Give 32 People Gift Of Sight
Sai Baba Sansthan has appealed to patients requiring corneal transplantation to contact the hospital and undergo necessary examinations.
Published : February 3, 2026 at 2:34 PM IST
Shirdi: Embodying Sai Baba's great mantra, "Service to humanity is service to God," the Shri Sainath Hospital of the Sai Baba Trust in Maharashtra's Shirdi has set an inspiring example for society. Here, between March 2025 and January 2026, 28 donors gifted sight to 32 needy patients across the state.
The Sai Baba Trust runs two hospitals in Shirdi, Shri Sainath Hospital and Shri Sai Baba Hospital. While Shri Sainath Hospital provides free treatment to patients, Shri Sai Baba Hospital offers state-of-the-art medical treatment at subsidised rates. Due to the combination of free treatment, modern medical facilities, and energy derived from devotion, hundreds of patients from various parts of the country flock here for treatment every day.
Recently, there has been a significant increase in the number of patients at Sainath Hospital. Treatments are being provided for various diseases, and many patients are returning home completely cured. The hospital has thus turned into a centre of hope for many patients. Responding to the social appeal of the Sai Trust, many families have come forward to donate the eyes of their loved ones after their demise. This decision, made in a moment of grief, has enlightened the lives of many people, and proved to be an inspiration for society.
The Shri Sainath Hospital of the Sansthan has previously conducted many successful corneal transplant surgeries. The entire process is carried out scientifically under the guidance of expert doctors, utilising a modern eye bank and advanced medical equipment. As a result, Sainath Hospital has established a reputation for reliability in the field of corneal transplantation.
"Eye donation is not just a medical procedure, but a sacred act that brings light into someone else's life. Corneal transplants performed at the Sai Sansthan so far have been successful, and they are committed to providing the best medical services to eligible patients in the future as well," said Dr Maithili Pitambare, Medical Superintendent of Shri Sainath Hospital.
Dr. Saudamini Nighute, a corneal transplant specialist, said that timely eye donation and transplantation performed according to medical norms can restore vision. She added that Sai Sansthan has the necessary facilities, trained manpower, and experience, and urged needy patients to contact the hospital without hesitation.
The Sansthan has appealed to patients requiring corneal transplantation to contact the hospital and undergo the necessary examinations, Raosaheb Arkhade, a patient's relative said.
"Eligible patients will be provided corneal transplantation facilities according to the rules after medical examination. The Sai Baba Sansthan is continuously working to strengthen the values of service, compassion, and humanity in society through eye donation and corneal transplantation, and the Sansthan appeals to citizens to participate in this sacred initiative and uphold their social responsibility," the Medical Superintendent said.
Also Read