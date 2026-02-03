ETV Bharat / state

Shirdi's Sainath Hospital Shines As Beacon Of Humanity: 28 Eye Donors Give 32 People Gift Of Sight

Shirdi: Embodying Sai Baba's great mantra, "Service to humanity is service to God," the Shri Sainath Hospital of the Sai Baba Trust in Maharashtra's Shirdi has set an inspiring example for society. Here, between March 2025 and January 2026, 28 donors gifted sight to 32 needy patients across the state.

The Sai Baba Trust runs two hospitals in Shirdi, Shri Sainath Hospital and Shri Sai Baba Hospital. While Shri Sainath Hospital provides free treatment to patients, Shri Sai Baba Hospital offers state-of-the-art medical treatment at subsidised rates. Due to the combination of free treatment, modern medical facilities, and energy derived from devotion, hundreds of patients from various parts of the country flock here for treatment every day.

Patient undergoing eye examination (ETV Bharat)

Recently, there has been a significant increase in the number of patients at Sainath Hospital. Treatments are being provided for various diseases, and many patients are returning home completely cured. The hospital has thus turned into a centre of hope for many patients. Responding to the social appeal of the Sai Trust, many families have come forward to donate the eyes of their loved ones after their demise. This decision, made in a moment of grief, has enlightened the lives of many people, and proved to be an inspiration for society.