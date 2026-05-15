ETV Bharat / state

LPG Shortage Issue In Shirdi Saibaba Prasadalaya; Half Of Cooking Is Still Being Done On Traditional Wood Fired Stoves

10 to 12 large traditional stoves are currently being used with firewood to cook the daily prasad at Shirdi temple (ETV Bharat)

As a result, the SSST administration has put in place alternative measures to ensure the Prasadalaya's services remain uninterrupted. Previously, the Prasadalaya required approximately 1,200 kilogrammes of gas daily. However, due to the current LPG shortage, they have brought down to the cooking to 700 kilogrammes per day. Currently, the SSST holds a total stock of 18 tonnes of gas, which is being judiciously used.

Now, it has been noted, that the Shree Saibaba temple at Shirdi has been facing a shortage of cooking gas. The Shirdi Sansthan's Prasadalaya (community kitchen) is struggling to cope with the disruption in their regular supply of gas from the plants in Manmad and Uran, which has impacted their daily cooking operations. The Shree Saibaba Sansthan Trust (SSST) also has provisions for solar power cooking, however, their solar power set up is undergoing expansions and maintenance, hence they have shut it down.

Shirdi: With the rising shortage of oil due to the Isarel-US-Iran war, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged citizens to use less Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) and cooking oil to conserve the stock.

The administration has resorted to using traditional wood-fired stoves, apart from using solar-powered gas. In the rear section of the Prasadalaya, 10 to 12 large traditional stoves are currently being used with firewood. Vegetables and other food items are prepared in large quantities on these stoves. This wood has been obtained as donations from devotees, farmers, as well as the SSST's own available stock.

10 to 12 large traditional stoves are currently being used with firewood to cook the daily prasadam at Shirdi temple (ETV Bharat)

The administration is trying to deal with the crisis in order to provide the daily prasadam, which they are committed to serve the devotees who visit the temple every day.

"The SSST has opted for this alternative to ensure that all devotees receive Sai Baba's prasad. Once the issue of the gas shortage is resolved, we will resume cooking using gas," SSST Deputy Executive Officer Bhimraj Darade told ETV Bharat.

10 to 12 large traditional stoves are currently being used with firewood to cook the daily prasad at Shirdi temple (ETV Bharat)

Currently, the staff and cooks also have to bear with the rising temperatures of 42 degrees Celsius along with the hot firewood, as they continue to render their services with a spirit of selflessness. Battling the intense heat and working amidst a smoky environment, the staff faces a formidable challenge in preparing meals.

Devotees having Prsad at Prasadalya in Shirdi (ETV Bharat)

Cooking of Prasadalaya is being carried out using a 50-50 split—50 per cent on gas and 50 per cent on traditional wood-fired stoves. For the morning breakfast service, Boondi (sweet gram-flour pearls), legumes, and leafy vegetables are prepared on traditional wood-fired stoves. Items such as sheera (sweet semolina pudding), chapati and rice are cooked on gas stoves. This has helped the administration to effectively manage and conserve the available gas supply.

10 to 12 large traditional stoves are currently being used with firewood to cook the daily prasad at Shirdi temple (ETV Bharat)

Approximately 40,000 to 50,000 devotees partake in the prasad at the Prasadalaya on a daily basis.