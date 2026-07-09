ETV Bharat / state

Shirdi Sai Baba Temple Hikes Rates Of VIP Break Darshan Protocol Fees From July 9; To Cost Rs 300

Shirdi: The Shree Saibaba Sansthan Trust (SSST), Shirdi, has decided to increase the fees of the 'Break Darshan Protocol' facility for Very Important Persons (VIPs) devotees by ₹100. Beginning July 9, the fees for Break Darshan will be ₹300 per person.

This decision addresses the inequality faced by ordinary devotees opting for paid darshan and will also marginally boost the Sansthan's revenue.

Efforts to alleviate devotee distress

According to the SSST authorities, the quick darshan that was being offered to the VIPs had made other devotees from the ordinary queues rather miffed.

"The SSST used to offer Break Darshan through its Public Relations Office at three specific times — 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM, 2:30 PM to 3:30 PM, and 8:00 PM to 8:30 PM—for a fee of ₹200. Meanwhile, ordinary devotees were also paying ₹200 for 'quick darshan' via Gates 6 and 7 of the Darshan Line Complex. However, going further, the quick darshan queue would merge into the main queue, which caused immense frustration for the devotees who would be forced to stand in the queue for a long time. In contrast, those with 'protocol' status received direct VIP access at the same price. This fee hike aims to rectify this disparity," stated SSST Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Goraksh Gadilkar.

Benefits and facilities for devotees