Shirdi Sai Baba Temple Hikes Rates Of VIP Break Darshan Protocol Fees From July 9; To Cost Rs 300
This decision addresses the inequality faced by ordinary devotees opting for paid darshan and aims to boost the revenue of the Sansthan
Published : July 9, 2026 at 4:58 PM IST
Shirdi: The Shree Saibaba Sansthan Trust (SSST), Shirdi, has decided to increase the fees of the 'Break Darshan Protocol' facility for Very Important Persons (VIPs) devotees by ₹100. Beginning July 9, the fees for Break Darshan will be ₹300 per person.
This decision addresses the inequality faced by ordinary devotees opting for paid darshan and will also marginally boost the Sansthan's revenue.
Efforts to alleviate devotee distress
According to the SSST authorities, the quick darshan that was being offered to the VIPs had made other devotees from the ordinary queues rather miffed.
"The SSST used to offer Break Darshan through its Public Relations Office at three specific times — 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM, 2:30 PM to 3:30 PM, and 8:00 PM to 8:30 PM—for a fee of ₹200. Meanwhile, ordinary devotees were also paying ₹200 for 'quick darshan' via Gates 6 and 7 of the Darshan Line Complex. However, going further, the quick darshan queue would merge into the main queue, which caused immense frustration for the devotees who would be forced to stand in the queue for a long time. In contrast, those with 'protocol' status received direct VIP access at the same price. This fee hike aims to rectify this disparity," stated SSST Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Goraksh Gadilkar.
Benefits and facilities for devotees
Devotees opting for Break Darshan constitute only 5.25 per cent of those who avail the paid Sai Darshan and aarti services. This number depicts only around 0.5 per cent to 0.75 per cent of the total number of devotees who visit the Sai Baba Temple. Along with the fee hike, arrangements for tea have been made in the Break Darshan waiting hall, like the facilities provided in the general section for the devotees in the ordinary queue.
Ordinary devotees who pay ₹200 for paid darshan often face frustrations, as they frequently do not get the quick darshan experience they expect, despite having paid for it.
Devotees have welcomed this decision
The authorities agree that there is a need for further improvement for this to work efficiently. A devotee who was waiting in the ordinary darshan line said, "There should be a separate, direct queue for these VIP devotees, at least to the Nandi idol, so that the distress we face despite paying can be eliminated and more devotees can avail themselves of this facility."
Revenue of over ₹3 crore from 'Break Darshan' in one year
During the one-year period from June 22, 2025, to June 30, 2026, as many as 1,58,596 devotees availed the 'Break Darshan' facility. This helped to generate revenue of ₹3,17,19,000 for SSST. Meanwhile, during the same period, approximately 30 lakh devotees availed the paid darshan and aarti schemes.