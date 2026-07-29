Shirdi Sai Baba Temple Decorated With Floral Decorations And Illuminations To Celebrate Guru Purnima Festival
lakhs of devotees are expected to attend this this three day festival in Shirdi
Published : July 29, 2026 at 4:43 PM IST
Shirdi: On the occasion of the Guru Purnima festival, the Saibaba Samadhi Mandir and the entire temple complex in Shirdi are adorned with flowers and light, giving it an atmosphere of deep devotion. Lakhs of devotees are expected during this three-day festival.
The temple premises have been decorated with magnificent floral arrangements and captivating lighting, making the entire area look festive with a divine appearance. This year, the entire temple complex, including the Saibaba Samadhi Mandir, has been decorated with a variety of flowers that have been donated by S Prakash, a generous Sai devotee from Karnataka.
Decorations of roses, marigolds, orchids, tuberoses, and various other types of flowers adorn the temple complex.
Guru Purnima celebrations
The Shirdi Sai Temple will be celebrating the Guru Purnima festival that will be stretched over three days. The temple authorities have ensured every part of the Saibaba Samadhi Mandir complex is adorned with exquisite floral arrangements, drawing the special attention of devotees. Arches, chandeliers, and various captivating decorations made from colourful indigenous and exotic flowers have been created at the sanctum sanctorum, Gurusthan, Dwarkamai, and Chavadi.
Additionally, a magnificent and beautiful image of Saibaba has been crafted using a variety of indigenous and exotic flowers outside Gate No. 3. This stunning floral artwork has become a major attraction for Sai devotees, with large numbers of them stopping to take photographs and selfies.
Sairaj Decorators of Mumbai have arranged attractive electric lighting for the Saibaba Samadhi Mandir and the entire temple complex. The temple's spire, entrance gates, Gurusthan, Dwarkamai, Chavadi, the Sansthan's administrative building, and the Prasadalaya (section where devotees eat offerings) and the main roads in the vicinity, have been adorned with colourful electric lights.
Shirdi prepares to welcome devotees
As evening falls, the entire temple complex lights up as the temple spire stands out from afar. Devotees get an experience of a divine and devotional atmosphere.
Lakhs of Sai devotees from across India and abroad have begun arriving in Shirdi to celebrate the Guru Purnima festival. A large number of devotees have gathered to witness the floral decorations and the dazzling illumination, with many of them capturing videos of the breathtaking décor to preserve these unforgettable moments.