ETV Bharat / state

Shirdi Sai Baba Temple Decorated With Floral Decorations And Illuminations To Celebrate Guru Purnima Festival

Sai Baba temple in Shirdi has been decorated with floral decorations and illumination on the occasion of Guru Purnima festival ( ETV Bharat )

Shirdi: On the occasion of the Guru Purnima festival, the Saibaba Samadhi Mandir and the entire temple complex in Shirdi are adorned with flowers and light, giving it an atmosphere of deep devotion. Lakhs of devotees are expected during this three-day festival.

The temple premises have been decorated with magnificent floral arrangements and captivating lighting, making the entire area look festive with a divine appearance. This year, the entire temple complex, including the Saibaba Samadhi Mandir, has been decorated with a variety of flowers that have been donated by S Prakash, a generous Sai devotee from Karnataka.

Decorations of roses, marigolds, orchids, tuberoses, and various other types of flowers adorn the temple complex.

Guru Purnima celebrations

The Shirdi Sai Temple will be celebrating the Guru Purnima festival that will be stretched over three days. The temple authorities have ensured every part of the Saibaba Samadhi Mandir complex is adorned with exquisite floral arrangements, drawing the special attention of devotees. Arches, chandeliers, and various captivating decorations made from colourful indigenous and exotic flowers have been created at the sanctum sanctorum, Gurusthan, Dwarkamai, and Chavadi.