Shirdi Sai Baba Temple Concerned Over Prasad Preparation As US-Israel Conflict With Iran Prolongs

Currently, the Shirdi Sai Baba Sansthan has gas reserves for nearly a fortnight. However, if the war prolongs and LPG shortage continues, the temple authorities will face immense problem in running daily affairs. Shirdi Saibaba Sanstha officials fear that production of laddus and bundi that are prepared for prasad, may have to be stopped during the Ram Navami later this month.

The Shirdi temple distributes large quantities of prasad to thousands of devotees on a daily basis. Over nearly 40,000 devotees receive prasad at the temple's 'Prasadalaya' after their visit and offerings. The temple consumes half a tonne of LPG gas on a daily basis for this purpose. The news of shortage of LPG cylinders has left the temple authorities extremely worried.

Shirdi: As the war in the West Asia prolongs, Shirdi Sai Baba Temple authorities are worried over preparing prasad for its devotees, many of whom place orders from abroad.

Every day, prasad and food are prepared for nearly 40,000 devotees. This apart, 7000 packets of snack are also prepared for distribution to the devotees. The temple authorities distribute bundi packets to devotees while laddus are sold as prasad. The temple uses nearly half the quantity of LPG only for preparing laddus and bundi. Therefore, if there is any disruption in the gas supply, production of prasad may be affected immediately, officials apprehend.

Several devotees eat food at Prasadalaya every day (ETV Bharat)

Atul Bagh, administrative official of Shirdi Sai Baba Sansthan said a solar system has been installed in the Prasadalaya in 2009 that helps to saves around 200 kg of LPG per day. About five tonnes of rice and dal are cooked in solar powered system. Considering the possibility of fuel shortage, the authorities have set aside maintenance work for this solar power system and instead they are cooking prasad on it. "We are now saving 1.5 tonnes of gas. Also, we have set up two storage tanks with a capacity of 10 tonnes each to store LPG. A maximum of 20,000 kg can be stored in these tanks that will last for a fortnight," he said.

When war started, the Sansthan had about 12 tonnes of gas left. They assessed the situation and ordered a gas tanker of 15 tonnes which has helped till now. This stored gas will be sufficient only for the next fortnight.

Currently, there is lesser number of devotees though a huge crowd is expected after 15 days on Ram Navami. Necessary measures have to be taken for the festival, Bagh added.