Shirdi 'Miracle Vision' Sparks Debate: Anti-Superstition Body Challenges Sai Sansthan

A boy, blind in one eye started seeing clearly after a 'darshan' of Shirdi Sai Baba, claims mother

Shirdi
The boy whose family claimed that he regain vision after worshipping Saibaba (ETV Bharat)
Published : November 13, 2025 at 6:19 PM IST

By Ravindra Mahale

Shirdi: The story of a boy, visually impaired in one eye, regaining his vision after a worship of Shirdi Saibaba has taken the temple town of Shirdi by storm. The Sen family, who had come from Uttarakhand for a worship of Saibaba claimed that a miracle happened at Sai Baba's Dwarkamai when a boy regained his vision.

"My son could not see with one eye since childhood. But as soon as he came near Sai Baba's 'Dhuni', he suddenly started seeing clearly," Rekha Sen, mother of the boy, has claimed. "This is a miracle of Sai Baba," she claimed.

As soon as the news spread that the visually-impaired boy had found vision after seeing Saibaba, devotees present at the temple and the villagers around started assembling there and cheered Sai Baba, expressing their happiness over "Sai Baba's miracle."

Ankush Sen, the younger son of Sai devotee Rekha Sen, had come from Kashipur in Uttarakhand to worship Saibaba. The Sen family, who are residents of Kashipur in Uttarakhand, are great devotees of Saibaba and come to Shirdi every year to seek blessings.

At this time, Rajendra Kote, a descendant of Sai Baba's contemporary devotees gave this information to Sachin Tambe, former trustee of Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust, Shirdi (SSST). Tambe felicitated the Sen family and gave them a ‘worship’ of Sai Baba's samadhi.

Thousands of devotees from all over the country come to worship Saibaba every day, and many devotees often share their personal experiences.

Tambe claimed that the little boy who could not see with one eye since birth has now started seeing.

After all this went viral on social media, the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti (ANNIS) took notice of this matter, and its Maharashtra in-charge Krishna Chandgude appealed to the SSST not to give credence to any miracle.

"Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti wants to investigate the truth of this alleged miracle. If the SSST supports this alleged miracle, it should close its spacious eye hospital and try to provide sight to the blind through miracles," said Chandgude.

"For investigation, we are ready to provide five blind people who are devotees of Saibaba. They have said that if they miraculously regain their sight, we will give them a reward of 21 lakhs collected from the public and stop our movement," added Chandgude. However, the SSST has not yet given any official reaction to this incident that happened in Sai's Dwarkamai.

