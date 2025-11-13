ETV Bharat / state

Shirdi 'Miracle Vision' Sparks Debate: Anti-Superstition Body Challenges Sai Sansthan

By Ravindra Mahale

Shirdi: The story of a boy, visually impaired in one eye, regaining his vision after a worship of Shirdi Saibaba has taken the temple town of Shirdi by storm. The Sen family, who had come from Uttarakhand for a worship of Saibaba claimed that a miracle happened at Sai Baba's Dwarkamai when a boy regained his vision.

"My son could not see with one eye since childhood. But as soon as he came near Sai Baba's 'Dhuni', he suddenly started seeing clearly," Rekha Sen, mother of the boy, has claimed. "This is a miracle of Sai Baba," she claimed.

As soon as the news spread that the visually-impaired boy had found vision after seeing Saibaba, devotees present at the temple and the villagers around started assembling there and cheered Sai Baba, expressing their happiness over "Sai Baba's miracle."

A boy, blind in one eye started seeing clearly after a ‘darshan’ of Shirdi Sai Baba, claims mother (ETV Bharat)

Ankush Sen, the younger son of Sai devotee Rekha Sen, had come from Kashipur in Uttarakhand to worship Saibaba. The Sen family, who are residents of Kashipur in Uttarakhand, are great devotees of Saibaba and come to Shirdi every year to seek blessings.