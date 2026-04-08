ETV Bharat / state

Shirdi Astrologer, Arrested On Charge Of Rape, Faces Probe Into Financial Irregularities

Shirdi: Several startling revelations have come to fore during interrogation of influential astrologer 'Baba' Ashok Kharat, who was recently arrested for allegedly raping a 35-year-old woman, said police.

As investigation into the alleged financial irregularities committed by Kharat progresses, new and grave details have come to fore. According to information revealed during police's preliminary inquiry, it has emerged that Kharat conducted financial transactions on a massive scale by opening fake bank accounts in the names of various individuals.

And then allegations of abuse of women by Kharat surfaced. Subsequently, an incident involving the fraudulent acquisition of land from a farmer in Shirdi came to light.

Even as Additional Superintendent of Police Somnath Wakchaure, Police Inspector Ranjit Galande, and Sub-Inspector Nivanta Jadhav are investigating how Kharat paid Rs 5 crore to Shirdi-based farmer Raosaheb Gondkar, several shocking facts are emerging. A particularly startling revelation is that Kharat serves as the nominee (beneficiary) for a staggering 132 bank accounts.

It has been revealed that several such accounts are held at the Samata Credit Society in Rahata, while 32 are owned by the Jagdamba Credit Society in Kundewadi, Sinnar Taluka. Kharat's name is recorded as nominee in all the accounts, and it has been established that the mobile numbers linked to them also belong to him.