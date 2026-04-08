Shirdi Astrologer, Arrested On Charge Of Rape, Faces Probe Into Financial Irregularities
Police said Ashok Kharat appears as nominee for a staggering 132 bank accounts several of which are held at Samata Credit Society.
Published : April 8, 2026 at 7:52 PM IST
Shirdi: Several startling revelations have come to fore during interrogation of influential astrologer 'Baba' Ashok Kharat, who was recently arrested for allegedly raping a 35-year-old woman, said police.
As investigation into the alleged financial irregularities committed by Kharat progresses, new and grave details have come to fore. According to information revealed during police's preliminary inquiry, it has emerged that Kharat conducted financial transactions on a massive scale by opening fake bank accounts in the names of various individuals.
And then allegations of abuse of women by Kharat surfaced. Subsequently, an incident involving the fraudulent acquisition of land from a farmer in Shirdi came to light.
Even as Additional Superintendent of Police Somnath Wakchaure, Police Inspector Ranjit Galande, and Sub-Inspector Nivanta Jadhav are investigating how Kharat paid Rs 5 crore to Shirdi-based farmer Raosaheb Gondkar, several shocking facts are emerging. A particularly startling revelation is that Kharat serves as the nominee (beneficiary) for a staggering 132 bank accounts.
It has been revealed that several such accounts are held at the Samata Credit Society in Rahata, while 32 are owned by the Jagdamba Credit Society in Kundewadi, Sinnar Taluka. Kharat's name is recorded as nominee in all the accounts, and it has been established that the mobile numbers linked to them also belong to him.
During the course of investigation, the police conducted in-depth inquiries with the families associated with the various accounts. At the Samata Credit Society in Rahata, Kharat had registered himself as the nominee for 57 account holders. Of these, the Shirdi police have so far conducted a rigorous interrogation of 26 individuals. On Monday, the statements of seven additional account holders were recorded.
However, the account holders who appeared before the police categorically stated that they had no connection whatsoever to the transactions. Another shocking revelation emerged when the account holders claimed that the signatures on the accounts were not theirs but were, in fact, forged.
Consequently, it has become evident that Kharat himself was personally managing all the accounts, said police. The case caused a major sensation after it came to light that three accounts were held in the names of two senior officials from the Transport Department. However, during police interrogation, these officials also washed their hands of the matter, asserting that they did not have even the faintest idea about the existence of the accounts.
Furthermore, police said Kharat had conducted banking transactions not only in the names of outsiders but also in the names of his own sister and nephew. Yet, during the investigation, the relatives—rather than shielding Kharat—cooperated with the police by declaring that they possessed absolutely no knowledge regarding the transactions.
Since opening accounts in people's names using forged signatures and conducting transactions worth crores through them constitutes a grave criminal offence, Shirdi police have now significantly intensified their investigation.
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