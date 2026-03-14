ETV Bharat / state

Shiraz Connection: How Kishanganj's Shia Settlement Keeps Alive Memories Of Iran

By Shubhojit Shekhar

Kishanganj: Located about a kilometre from the headquarters of Kishanganj district that straddles Bihar's borders with Nepal and West Bengal, lies Motibagh Karbala, a world apart from its surroundings.

The tiny pocket of Shia Muslims stretches across roughly 13 acres. When residents of this shantytown of around 125 families, converse among themselves, they speak a language that outsiders often fail to comprehend. They speak a Persian dialect that is a blend of Hindi and Urdu, and adhere to some Iranian customs and traditions.

Although they now live in Kishanganj, their ties with Bihar stretch to a few generations. And their customs and rituals are unique. Inside their homes, one can sense a distinct essence of Iran. This stretches to their diet, which is heavily influenced by Iranian cuisine.

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Firoz Ali of Motibagh Karbala says, "We are, in essence, Indian-Iranians. Our language and culinary habits reflect Iranian culture. We frequently converse among ourselves in Persian, though Hindi is also used."

He adds, "Long before the modern borders of India were established, our ancestors were already traveling back and forth to this region. My father and I were both born right here. We trade in gemstones and spectacles. And yes, it's deeply hurtful when someone labels us foreigners."

Ali explains that approximately 500 people of Iranian descent currently reside in Motibagh Karbala. "We once traded in horses and were known as 'saudagars' (merchants). However, as circumstances changed, we eventually moved away from the horse trade. We now deal in locks, knives, photo frames, and spectacles. Some members of the community are also involved in the trade of precious stones."

Shahina Parveen recounts, "My father says our ancestors first arrived in this region it 1902; since then, our family has lived here. Initially, they had settled in Purnia. Then, around 1980, they relocated to Kishanganj. Although our native tongue is Persian, we are Indians at heart, speak Hindi fluently. We possess no written documents or historical records; our story has been passed down to us as a legacy, generation after generation.