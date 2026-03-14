Shiraz Connection: How Kishanganj's Shia Settlement Keeps Alive Memories Of Iran
In Motibagh Karbala, a tiny settlement of around 125 families, residents speak a Persianised Hindi, mourn Rehbar Khamenei's passing, maintain endogamy but love India.
Published : March 14, 2026 at 3:28 PM IST
By Shubhojit Shekhar
Kishanganj: Located about a kilometre from the headquarters of Kishanganj district that straddles Bihar's borders with Nepal and West Bengal, lies Motibagh Karbala, a world apart from its surroundings.
The tiny pocket of Shia Muslims stretches across roughly 13 acres. When residents of this shantytown of around 125 families, converse among themselves, they speak a language that outsiders often fail to comprehend. They speak a Persian dialect that is a blend of Hindi and Urdu, and adhere to some Iranian customs and traditions.
Although they now live in Kishanganj, their ties with Bihar stretch to a few generations. And their customs and rituals are unique. Inside their homes, one can sense a distinct essence of Iran. This stretches to their diet, which is heavily influenced by Iranian cuisine.
Memories Of Iran, Love For Rehbar Khamenei
Firoz Ali of Motibagh Karbala says, "We are, in essence, Indian-Iranians. Our language and culinary habits reflect Iranian culture. We frequently converse among ourselves in Persian, though Hindi is also used."
He adds, "Long before the modern borders of India were established, our ancestors were already traveling back and forth to this region. My father and I were both born right here. We trade in gemstones and spectacles. And yes, it's deeply hurtful when someone labels us foreigners."
Ali explains that approximately 500 people of Iranian descent currently reside in Motibagh Karbala. "We once traded in horses and were known as 'saudagars' (merchants). However, as circumstances changed, we eventually moved away from the horse trade. We now deal in locks, knives, photo frames, and spectacles. Some members of the community are also involved in the trade of precious stones."
Shahina Parveen recounts, "My father says our ancestors first arrived in this region it 1902; since then, our family has lived here. Initially, they had settled in Purnia. Then, around 1980, they relocated to Kishanganj. Although our native tongue is Persian, we are Indians at heart, speak Hindi fluently. We possess no written documents or historical records; our story has been passed down to us as a legacy, generation after generation.
A somber silence — akin to mourning — prevails over the Shia community in this Iranian settlement, following the attacks by Israel and the US against Iran. Shirin Begum says innocent lives are being lost in the war on Iran — which she describes as deeply distressing. A palpable sense of outrage could be observed in the community, particularly since the passing of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
The Story of Shiraz
Shirin recounts that her ancestors migrated from the city of Shiraz in Iran around 500 years ago. The people of Shiraz were historically nomadic. The region was home to various tribes whose members would travel through surrounding areas to trade in horses and other goods. It was during these travels that people from Shiraz eventually reached India at the time of the Mughal Empire.
During that era, the borders of Iran — then known as Persia — were next to those of the Mughal Empire, which stretched to Afghanistan. When the tribes from Shiraz arrived in India, Persian was the official language of the Mughal Empire, making it easy for them to conduct business here.
These Shirazi nomads engaged in trade with the local Nawabs, moving from one place to another. In the course of these wanderings, they reached Kishanganj via Purnia and pitched their tents, never to pack them again.
Although the trade in horses may have dwindled, it was this that had originally brought these Iranian nomads to Kishanganj. Specifically, it was the Khagra Fair, which is renowned as the largest livestock fair in Seemanchal. Originally established by Nawab Mohammad Fakhruddin of Khagra, the month-long fair provided the Iranian traders ample business opportunities.
Of Convergences And Departures
Shirin Begum says that even after over a century, their community has preserved its heritage, mostly by not interacting with outsiders, especially regarding marriage. Despite having lived cheek-by-jowl for generations, they continue to practice endogamy — marrying exclusively among themselves.
"It is customary for the groom's family to visit the bride's home to formally propose the marriage alliance, in which, marriages outside the community are strictly prohibited. "Our lifestyle and attire bear a strong resemblance to Iranians. However, while purdah and burqa are strongly practiced in Iran today, the Iranian descendants of Kishanganj follow no such stricture. And this is because at the time this community migrated to India, veiling wasn't strictly adhered to in Iran," said Shirin Begum.
This departure offers a peek into the beliefs of Kishanganj's Iranians. Today, the descendants of the nomads have little idea of the Shiraz their ancestors once left. As Shahina Parveen said, "We have a deep love for India. I love India. This soil... I would sacrifice my life for this."
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