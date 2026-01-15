Andhra Pradesh | Rs 15,601 Crore Shipbuilding and Repair Projects Planned Along State Coastline
Amaravati: Shipbuilding projects are being planned along the Andhra Pradesh coastline, with leading companies signing agreements with the government to establish facilities involving investments worth Rs 15,601 crore in the maritime sector.
Goa Shipyard Limited has proposed setting up a shipbuilding and repair centre within the Machilipatnam port area. The Andhra Pradesh government aims to attract large-scale investments in the maritime sector by leveraging the state's 1,054-kilometre-long coastline. In line with this objective, discussions are underway with several companies, and memorandums of understanding (MoUs) are being signed.
Hindustan Shipyard Limited has proposed establishing a shipbuilding industry at Dugarajapatnam/Mulapeta with an investment of Rs 3,000 crore. A feasibility study for the project has already been conducted.
JM Baxi has also proposed developing a shipbuilding and maritime industrial cluster at Dugarajapatnam with an investment of Rs 3,000 crore. The company has requested the allocation of 500 acres of land for the project, which will be developed in two phases. A team of company representatives is scheduled to visit the site this month to survey and identify a suitable location.
Goa Shipyard Limited has submitted a proposal to establish shipbuilding and repair facilities within the Machilipatnam port area with an investment of Rs 1,500 crore. The government has agreed to allocate 200 acres of land, as requested by the company. It is currently considering whether the project should be allotted through a nomination process or via a Request for Proposal (RFP).
United Petro Group has submitted an RFP to set up a shipbuilding and repair centre in Machilipatnam with an investment of Rs 7,600 crore. The company has sought the allocation of 1,185 acres of land for the project. The proposal is presently under examination by the government.
Sagar Defence Engineering Private Limited has proposed establishing a naval shipbuilding and repair centre in two phases at the Moolapeta port in Srikakulam district, with an investment of Rs 501 crore. The government has approved the allocation of 50 acres for the first phase and 150 acres for the second phase. It has also directed the transfer of land belonging to the Fisheries Department to the Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board.
State officials have studied policies followed at ports across the world for the establishment of shipbuilding and repair centres. Based on these assessments, a plan has been prepared to implement global best practices in the state. The government will enter into agreements with companies willing to invest in the maritime sector.
Integrated clusters will be developed to bring together ship repair facilities, spare parts manufacturing units, suppliers, and testing facilities at a single location. Focus will also be placed on adopting modern shipbuilding technologies, providing training in port automation, and ensuring repairs meet international standards.
