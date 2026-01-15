ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh | Rs 15,601 Crore Shipbuilding and Repair Projects Planned Along State Coastline

Amaravati: Shipbuilding projects are being planned along the Andhra Pradesh coastline, with leading companies signing agreements with the government to establish facilities involving investments worth Rs 15,601 crore in the maritime sector.

Goa Shipyard Limited has proposed setting up a shipbuilding and repair centre within the Machilipatnam port area. The Andhra Pradesh government aims to attract large-scale investments in the maritime sector by leveraging the state's 1,054-kilometre-long coastline. In line with this objective, discussions are underway with several companies, and memorandums of understanding (MoUs) are being signed.

Hindustan Shipyard Limited has proposed establishing a shipbuilding industry at Dugarajapatnam/Mulapeta with an investment of Rs 3,000 crore. A feasibility study for the project has already been conducted.

JM Baxi has also proposed developing a shipbuilding and maritime industrial cluster at Dugarajapatnam with an investment of Rs 3,000 crore. The company has requested the allocation of 500 acres of land for the project, which will be developed in two phases. A team of company representatives is scheduled to visit the site this month to survey and identify a suitable location.

Goa Shipyard Limited has submitted a proposal to establish shipbuilding and repair facilities within the Machilipatnam port area with an investment of Rs 1,500 crore. The government has agreed to allocate 200 acres of land, as requested by the company. It is currently considering whether the project should be allotted through a nomination process or via a Request for Proposal (RFP).