ETV Bharat / state

Shimla’s 150-Year-Old Bantony Castle Gets New Lease Of Life As Himachal Pradesh’s First Digital Museum

Shimla: The more than 150-year-old Bantony Castle, one of Hiachal Pradesh's iconic heritage buildings has now transformed into a digital museum that brings Himachal Pradesh’s rich heritage to life for visitors from across the world. Designed in cutting-edge digital technology, the symbol of colonial architecture is among the many historic buildings, which stood witness to power, culture and history during the British Raj.

Situated amid dense deodar forests, the globally renowned heritage property offers an immersive journey through Himachal’s history, Shimla’s legacy, folk arts, traditions, culture and natural beauty using state-of-the-art digital technology. While preserving the past, the museum presents it in a contemporary format, making the state’s heritage accessible to younger generations and domestic and international tourists alike. The initiative was taken up by the Himachal Pradesh government.

Shimla’s 150-Year-Old Bantony Castle Reborn As Himachal Pradesh’s First Digital Museum (ETV Bharat)

Himachal’s First Digital Museum

Dr. Hari Chauhan, Chairman of the Himachal State Museum at Bantony Castle, said, this is the state's first digital museum. "The technology we have used was previously seen only in museums in metropolitan cities. We have presented Himachal’s art, culture and history through modern technology. The museum covers every aspect of the state’s journey- from its foundation to its development - and provides information on its historic buildings and monuments, which are an integral part of our cultural heritage. These monuments have now been showcased in digital form,” he informed.

Bringing History to Life

The digital museum offers visitors a comprehensive experience of the state’s history, culture and traditions through interactive displays, making it possible for people to explore the grandeur of this historic landmark and Himachal’s cultural identity.

Shimla’s 150-Year-Old Bantony Castle Reborn As Himachal Pradesh’s First Digital Museum (ETV Bharat)

Shimla resident Avni, who visited the museum for the second time, said the museum explains history very well, which is extremely important for young people. "Even after seeing only a part of it, we have learned what old Shimla was like. Anyone who wants to know Shimla’s history should visit this museum. Digitisation has made learning much more engaging,” she said.

The museum presents an extensive overview of Himachal Pradesh’s history and culture. Visitors can explore portraits of former rulers and historical paintings; photographs of Mahatma Gandhi and other national leaders along with details of their visits to Himachal Pradesh; rich collections of traditional folk art and cultural heritage; traditional musical instruments including the dhol, damama, dhaunsa, hardak, turhi, ransingha, karnal, bells, gongs, metal plates and tongs, with explanations of their cultural significance and digital displays on Spiti’s ancient art, Himachali caps, the world-famous Chamba Rumal, traditional wood carving and the evolution of Himachali attire.

Shimla’s 150-Year-Old Bantony Castle Reborn As Himachal Pradesh’s First Digital Museum (ETV Bharat)

Interactive Experience for Tourists

Modern digital screens allow visitors to closely examine Himachal’s traditional art forms. One of the highlights is the state’s traditional martial dance, believed to have originated from ancient archery and warrior traditions, which has been recreated through digital technology.

The museum also showcases the history of the UNESCO-listed Kalka-Shimla Railway through digital exhibits. Historic photographs of the old Shimla Railway Station, Mall Road, Scandal Point, Jakhoo Temple and Peterhoff take visitors on a visual journey through Shimla’s past.