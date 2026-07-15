Shimla’s 150-Year-Old Bantony Castle Gets New Lease Of Life As Himachal Pradesh’s First Digital Museum
Himachal Pradesh’s first digital museum blends immersive technology with history, culture and heritage to create a major tourist attraction and visitors vouch for the experience.
Published : July 15, 2026 at 10:22 AM IST
Shimla: The more than 150-year-old Bantony Castle, one of Hiachal Pradesh's iconic heritage buildings has now transformed into a digital museum that brings Himachal Pradesh’s rich heritage to life for visitors from across the world. Designed in cutting-edge digital technology, the symbol of colonial architecture is among the many historic buildings, which stood witness to power, culture and history during the British Raj.
Situated amid dense deodar forests, the globally renowned heritage property offers an immersive journey through Himachal’s history, Shimla’s legacy, folk arts, traditions, culture and natural beauty using state-of-the-art digital technology. While preserving the past, the museum presents it in a contemporary format, making the state’s heritage accessible to younger generations and domestic and international tourists alike. The initiative was taken up by the Himachal Pradesh government.
Himachal’s First Digital Museum
Dr. Hari Chauhan, Chairman of the Himachal State Museum at Bantony Castle, said, this is the state's first digital museum. "The technology we have used was previously seen only in museums in metropolitan cities. We have presented Himachal’s art, culture and history through modern technology. The museum covers every aspect of the state’s journey- from its foundation to its development - and provides information on its historic buildings and monuments, which are an integral part of our cultural heritage. These monuments have now been showcased in digital form,” he informed.
Bringing History to Life
The digital museum offers visitors a comprehensive experience of the state’s history, culture and traditions through interactive displays, making it possible for people to explore the grandeur of this historic landmark and Himachal’s cultural identity.
Shimla resident Avni, who visited the museum for the second time, said the museum explains history very well, which is extremely important for young people. "Even after seeing only a part of it, we have learned what old Shimla was like. Anyone who wants to know Shimla’s history should visit this museum. Digitisation has made learning much more engaging,” she said.
The museum presents an extensive overview of Himachal Pradesh’s history and culture. Visitors can explore portraits of former rulers and historical paintings; photographs of Mahatma Gandhi and other national leaders along with details of their visits to Himachal Pradesh; rich collections of traditional folk art and cultural heritage; traditional musical instruments including the dhol, damama, dhaunsa, hardak, turhi, ransingha, karnal, bells, gongs, metal plates and tongs, with explanations of their cultural significance and digital displays on Spiti’s ancient art, Himachali caps, the world-famous Chamba Rumal, traditional wood carving and the evolution of Himachali attire.
Interactive Experience for Tourists
Modern digital screens allow visitors to closely examine Himachal’s traditional art forms. One of the highlights is the state’s traditional martial dance, believed to have originated from ancient archery and warrior traditions, which has been recreated through digital technology.
The museum also showcases the history of the UNESCO-listed Kalka-Shimla Railway through digital exhibits. Historic photographs of the old Shimla Railway Station, Mall Road, Scandal Point, Jakhoo Temple and Peterhoff take visitors on a visual journey through Shimla’s past.
A digital library provides detailed information on Himachal’s fairs, festivals and cultural celebrations. Visitors can also learn about traditional cuisine, including lingad (a wild fern delicacy), local fruits and Himachali dishes.
The museum also houses a dedicated gallery honouring Dr. Y.S. Parmar, the architect of modern Himachal Pradesh and the state’s first Chief Minister, featuring his statue and exhibits highlighting his contributions.
Mohammed Akmal, a tourist from Kerala, said he discovered Bantony Castle through Google before visiting. “I found information about this museum on Google. Earlier there was no museum here, but now a digital museum has opened. It provides complete information about the history of Himachal Pradesh and Shimla. People will gain comprehensive knowledge through this digital museum,” he said.
Statues Honouring Himachal’s Icons
The Bantony Castle complex also features a statue of Shyam Saran Negi, India’s first voter. Bronze statues of Baba Bhalku, who played a crucial role in the construction of the Kalka-Shimla Railway, and environmental activist Kinkri Devi of Sirmaur have also been installed, along with sculptures of several other distinguished personalities who shaped Himachal Pradesh’s history.
Statues of various local deities are also displayed, making the castle a unique fusion of digital innovation and historical heritage.
Positive Response from Local Residents
Local resident Nikita Chauhan said, “Many people in Shimla still don’t know about the museum. We had come here today to take photographs when we were told about the new digital museum. After going inside, we found it very impressive. We came across several fascinating and informative exhibits. This is a very positive initiative that will help both locals and tourists learn more about Himachal Pradesh.”
Another resident, Kiran Negi, expressed his happiness at the new addition to the city's landscape. “Even though we are from Shimla, we did not know many aspects of our own city’s history. This museum gave us the opportunity to learn a great deal,” he acknowledged.
The History of Bantony Castle
Bantony Castle dates back more than 150 years and reflects Shimla’s colonial legacy during the British Raj, when the town served as India’s Summer Capital.
In 1880, Captain Gordon sold the property to the Maharaja of the princely state of Sirmaur. It later became the property of the Maharaja of Darbhanga in Bihar. In 1968, business firm Ramakrishna & Sons purchased the castle from the Darbhanga royal family, after which ownership passed to the Sood family.
Spread over nearly 18,000 square metres, Bantony Castle occupies a prime location near Kali Bari Temple and the historic Central Telegraph Office, making it one of Shimla’s most strategically located heritage sites.
Attempts to acquire the property began as early as 1965 but repeatedly failed due to legal disputes. Further efforts in 1975 and 1986 were also unsuccessful. The building served as the Himachal Pradesh Police Headquarters for several years before the headquarters shifted in 2010.
The acquisition process resumed in 2011 during the BJP government, when then Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal proposed converting it into a museum. Finally, in 2017, the Virbhadra Singh government acquired the property for Rs 27 crore, paving the way for its restoration as a digital museum.
An Authentic Window into Himachal Pradesh
Chauhan spoke on how the museum digitally presents the history of the Shimla Railway, Himachal’s culture, fairs, festivals, cuisine, arts and crafts. Visitors can access information through interactive touch-based technology. "Our objective was to create a cultural attraction within Shimla town, as the Himachal State Museum is located about 1.5 kilometres away. We want to bring our cultural heritage to as many people as possible so they can connect with history. Young people will receive authentic information here and it provides an excellent opportunity for both local residents and tourists visiting from outside Shimla,” he explained.
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