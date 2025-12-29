Shimla Witnesses Surge In Tourist Arrivals To Welcome 2026
Winter Carnival and New Year celebrations have contributed to tourists arriving from various parts of the country.
Published : December 29, 2025 at 3:40 PM IST
Shimla: The Queen of Hills is witnessing a surge in tourist arrivals to welcome 2026. The Shimla administration is on its toes, managing the heavy rush of tourists from across the country.
The situation in Shimla is such that the vehicles far exceed the carrying capacity of the roads. Shimla Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi disclosed that around 6,000 vehicles are entering the city daily. In just the last four days, approximately 35,000 vehicles have entered Shimla's borders.
All the major parking lots in the city, such as Cart Road parking, are full. Unable to find space, tourists are forced to park their vehicles on the roadside. This has been causing massive traffic jams. Meanwhile, almost a kilometre-long queue of vehicles can be seen on the Shimla-Shoghi stretch. Travelling from Vidhansabha Chowk to Ghoda Chowki can take hours.
The lift, which is the most accessible mode for taking tourists to the Mall Road, is witnessing a heavy rush. There are long queues of tourists waiting for their turn to go up to the famous Mall Road. The waiting time can stretch anywhere between 30 minutes to 45 minutes. Despite all these inconveniences, the enthusiasm among the tourists remains undiminished.
Tourists from Delhi and Punjab say that they've come hoping for a snowfall. Traffic jams are a problem, but the ongoing Winter Carnival and the spectacle of the Mall Road make them forget everything.
Meanwhile, the traffic congestion is proving to be a disaster for the locals. Office goers are unable to reach their places of work on time, and emergency services like ambulances are also facing significant difficulties due to the traffic jams. Even pedestrian paths are barely accessible.
While crowds have disrupted order, this season has proved to be a lifeline for the local businesses. The combination of the Winter Carnival and the weekend has boosted their business.
Vice President of Shimla Chamber of Commerce, Ajay Sarna, said,"Due to the Carnival, the number of tourists this year is higher than expected. This has increased the profits of hotel owners, restaurant operators and small shopkeepers. Not only hotels, but taxi drivers, parking operators, horse owners and commercial photographers on the Mall Road are also doing well."
“Shimla's hotel industry is currently witnessing an occupancy of over 90 per cent. Almost all hotels are booked in advance for the New Year. To provide a better experience to the tourists, many hotel owners are offering discounts up to 20 per cent on advance bookings," disclosed Vice President of Hotel Association, Prince Kukreja.
Meanwhile, Shimla’s Mayor Surendra Chauhan said that the convenience of tourists is the priority of the administration. "In order to ensure that tourists do not face any parking problem, restricted roads have also been temporarily opened for parking," he said.
Additional Police personnel have been deployed in the city. Cultural events are being organised at various places to entertain tourists through the Winter Carnival to prevent the crowds from gathering at one place.
The Meteorological Department has predicted snowfall in Shimla, Kufri and Manali on December 30, 2025 and 31, 2025, following an active western disturbance. The minimum temperature has dropped by 1.7 degrees Celsius, resulting in severe cold. Shimla is currently caught between celebrations and traffic jams.
