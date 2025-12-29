ETV Bharat / state

Shimla Witnesses Surge In Tourist Arrivals To Welcome 2026

Tourists from all over India have come to Shimla to celebrate the New Year ( Etv Bharat )

Shimla: The Queen of Hills is witnessing a surge in tourist arrivals to welcome 2026. The Shimla administration is on its toes, managing the heavy rush of tourists from across the country.

The situation in Shimla is such that the vehicles far exceed the carrying capacity of the roads. Shimla Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi disclosed that around 6,000 vehicles are entering the city daily. In just the last four days, approximately 35,000 vehicles have entered Shimla's borders.

All the major parking lots in the city, such as Cart Road parking, are full. Unable to find space, tourists are forced to park their vehicles on the roadside. This has been causing massive traffic jams. Meanwhile, almost a kilometre-long queue of vehicles can be seen on the Shimla-Shoghi stretch. Travelling from Vidhansabha Chowk to Ghoda Chowki can take hours.

The lift, which is the most accessible mode for taking tourists to the Mall Road, is witnessing a heavy rush. There are long queues of tourists waiting for their turn to go up to the famous Mall Road. The waiting time can stretch anywhere between 30 minutes to 45 minutes. Despite all these inconveniences, the enthusiasm among the tourists remains undiminished.

Tourists from Delhi and Punjab say that they've come hoping for a snowfall. Traffic jams are a problem, but the ongoing Winter Carnival and the spectacle of the Mall Road make them forget everything.

Meanwhile, the traffic congestion is proving to be a disaster for the locals. Office goers are unable to reach their places of work on time, and emergency services like ambulances are also facing significant difficulties due to the traffic jams. Even pedestrian paths are barely accessible.