ETV Bharat / state

Two-Year-Old Injured In Stray Dog Attack In Himachal Pradesh's Shimla

Shimla: A two-year-old girl sustained injuries after she was attacked by two stray dogs at Shankli area of ​​Rulldubhatta ward in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla.

The dogs mauled the girl, leaving her bleeding. Then, they dragged her for about 25 meters towards the forest. Fortunately, when the girl screamed, people nearby arrived and rescued her from the dogs' clutches.

According to reports, the two-year-old daughter of Shankli resident Ramandeep Singh was playing in the courtyard of his house at around 4 pm on Sunday evening. While playing, the girl reached near the gate where two stray dogs attacked her. The dog began biting and scratching the girl, dragging her towards the forest around 25 meters away from the house.

Hearing the girl's cries, people from the neighborhood immediately rushed to the spot. They surrounded the dog and somehow freed the girl from its clutches. The attack reportedly left deep wounds on several parts of the girl's body, including her face, back, and legs.

The victim's mother said, "I was washing clothes at home when I heard my daughter's screams. When I came out, I saw two dogs biting my daughter. I and the people nearby somehow chased the dogs away and took her to the hospital."