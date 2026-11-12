'The High Life': Monkey Snatches Currency Notes Worth Over Rs 81,000, Showers Them From Tree In Shimla
Onlookers and locals collected the notes and handed them over to the owner but the latter said Rs 1,500 remain unaccounted for.
Published : November 12, 2026 at 5:53 PM IST
Shimla: A monkey showered currency notes from atop a tree much the amusement of onlookers who wondered if the simian was living the high life. The incident occurred on the DC office premises at Himachal Pradesh capital Shimla where a man was on his way to deposit a bundle of currency notes worth Rs 81,800 in a bank.
The monkey probably had been lying in wait patiently for the ambush and did not lose out on the 'surprise element'. It then struck and snatched the bundle from the man in the blink of an eye and climbed straight up a tree. The man was visibly shaken as monkeys generally snatch food items from people. And the monkey then started a 'money game'. Sitting comfortably atop the tree, it took out notes from the packet and threw them down.
A crowd soon gathered at the spot even as the victim looked on helplessly. However, the staff of DC office and locals were kind enough and collected the notes scattered around the tree. All those gathered under the tree waited patiently till the monkey exhausted its loot and recovered most of the money.
Gazab bandar hain 😂 monkey snatched a packet containing ₹81,000 from a person near Shimla DC Office and scattered the cash everywhere. Thankfully, locals stepped in and helped recover the money. https://t.co/VBOWVA52Nn— Nikhil saini (@iNikhilsaini) November 12, 2026
According to the victim, after he counted the recovered notes, he found that Rs 1,500 was unaccounted for. He said the monkey tore some Rs 500 notes. The simian menace is not new in Shimla. Monkeys often snatch people's belongings. Since the latest incident occurred on the DC office premises, locals have demanded action to address the menace.
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