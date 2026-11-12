ETV Bharat / state

'The High Life': Monkey Snatches Currency Notes Worth Over Rs 81,000, Showers Them From Tree In Shimla

A man collecting notes falling from the tree ( ETV Bharat )

Shimla: A monkey showered currency notes from atop a tree much the amusement of onlookers who wondered if the simian was living the high life. The incident occurred on the DC office premises at Himachal Pradesh capital Shimla where a man was on his way to deposit a bundle of currency notes worth Rs 81,800 in a bank.

The monkey probably had been lying in wait patiently for the ambush and did not lose out on the 'surprise element'. It then struck and snatched the bundle from the man in the blink of an eye and climbed straight up a tree. The man was visibly shaken as monkeys generally snatch food items from people. And the monkey then started a 'money game'. Sitting comfortably atop the tree, it took out notes from the packet and threw them down.

People counting notes (ETV Bharat) A crowd soon gathered at the spot even as the victim looked on helplessly. However, the staff of DC office and locals were kind enough and collected the notes scattered around the tree. All those gathered under the tree waited patiently till the monkey exhausted its loot and recovered most of the money.