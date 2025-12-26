ETV Bharat / state

Shimla Hospital Brawl: Medical Body Announces Mass Leave After Govt Sacks Accused IGMC Doctor

Shimla: A day after the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Himachal Pradesh, terminated the services of a senior resident doctor, who was allegedly involved in a physical altercation with a patient at the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) here, the Himachal Medical Officers' Association announced to go on mass leave on Friday (December 26, 2025), triggering concerns over possible disruption of patient care services at the hospital.

The association has sought withdrawal of "unfair and unconstitutional orders" issued against the doctor and demanded legal action against those responsible along with enhancement of the security at the hospital.

A meeting of the Himachal Medical Officers' Association (HMOA) was held on Thursday, in presence of district representatives and members of the state executive, during which the medical body said it stands firmly with the Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) of IGMC Shimla.

In a press release, the HMOA said that after taking note of and understanding the "inhuman incidents" that took place in IGMC, it was unanimously decided that from December 26 onwards, it will support the protest at the state, district and block level through a planned strike and collective cease-work.

HMOA General Secretary Dr Vikas Thakur stated that the association demands immediate withdrawal of "unfair and unconstitutional orders" issued against the doctor.

The medical officer's body has also sought judicial inquiry into the incident. "It has come to light that on the third floor, there was a serious situation where a patient allegedly tried to harm doctors and attempted life-threatening actions. A fair investigation is necessary. FIR should be registered under relevant sections and strict legal action should be taken," the release mentioned.

Alleging chaos and disturbance caused by a crowd inside the IGMC campus, the association said because of administrative negligence and lack of proper police security, serious lapses occurred. "FIR should be registered under relevant IPC sections 351, 351J, 352, 61, 62, 190, 191 against those responsible," it said, adding that the government and administration must ensure complete safety within hospital premises.