Shimla: Heroin Worth Rs 6 Crore Seized, 22-year-old Haryana Man Arrested
The accused had allegedly travelled from Haryana to Shimla to supply the consignment and was preparing to deliver it to contacts in Tara Devi area
Published : August 4, 2026 at 10:34 PM IST
Shimla: Himachal Pradesh police have seized 1.120 kg of heroin, estimated to be worth around Rs 6 crore in the international market, in the biggest heroin seizure in the Shimla district so far this year, officials said. A 22-year-old man from Haryana has been arrested in connection with the seizure, they added.
West Shimla police said the action was carried out on Monday, August 3, after the District Shimla Key Special Cell received information about an interstate drug trafficking operation. Acting on the tip-off, the team set up a blockade at Shoghi Pass on the district border.
During the operation, police intercepted Vijay Kumar, 22, a resident of Narayangarh tehsil in Ambala district of Haryana. A search led to the recovery of 1.120 kg of heroin from his possession, said the police.
According to police, Kumar had allegedly travelled from Haryana to Shimla to supply the consignment and was preparing to deliver it to contacts in the Tara Devi area when he was intercepted.
A case has been registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Police are now investigating the source of the heroin, its intended recipients and the wider network involved in its transportation and distribution. Investigators are also examining the technical and financial links associated with the case.
Shimla Police said its strategy against drug trafficking has shifted in 2026 towards targeting key suppliers, tracing backward linkages and dismantling entire interstate networks rather than merely increasing the number of cases registered. Action is also being taken against habitual drug traffickers under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act.
Police said an interstate network was busted in March with the seizure of 562 LSD stamps valued at around Rs 1 crore. In April, around 11.5 kg of opium was seized and its associated network was exposed. Further major heroin seizures and arrests of alleged suppliers were reported in May, June and July.
According to police, more than 4 kg of heroin, 14 kg of opium, 15 kg of hashish, over 5 kg of poppy husk, 11.6 grams of LSD, around 60 grams of methamphetamine and more than 10 lakh illegally cultivated cannabis plants have been seized or destroyed in Shimla district so far in 2026.
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