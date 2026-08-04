ETV Bharat / state

Shimla: Heroin Worth Rs 6 Crore Seized, 22-year-old Haryana Man Arrested

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh police have seized 1.120 kg of heroin, estimated to be worth around Rs 6 crore in the international market, in the biggest heroin seizure in the Shimla district so far this year, officials said. A 22-year-old man from Haryana has been arrested in connection with the seizure, they added.

West Shimla police said the action was carried out on Monday, August 3, after the District Shimla Key Special Cell received information about an interstate drug trafficking operation. Acting on the tip-off, the team set up a blockade at Shoghi Pass on the district border.

During the operation, police intercepted Vijay Kumar, 22, a resident of Narayangarh tehsil in Ambala district of Haryana. A search led to the recovery of 1.120 kg of heroin from his possession, said the police.

According to police, Kumar had allegedly travelled from Haryana to Shimla to supply the consignment and was preparing to deliver it to contacts in the Tara Devi area when he was intercepted.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Police are now investigating the source of the heroin, its intended recipients and the wider network involved in its transportation and distribution. Investigators are also examining the technical and financial links associated with the case.