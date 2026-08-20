ETV Bharat / state

Shillong Violence: Sangma, Himanta Agree to Work Together to Restore Peace

Shillong/Guwahati: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday held talks over the violence in Shillong on August 19, and agreed that the two states will work together to restore peace and normalcy.

Violence had erupted during a bike rally by the Khasi Students' Union (KSU) in Shillong. At least 31 vehicles, including those from neighbouring Assam, were damaged, 16 people injured and two vehicles set ablaze, East Khasi Hills SP Vivek Syiem had said.

“Spoke with the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Assam, Dr @himantabiswa ji, regarding the unfortunate violence in Shillong on August 19 and the reactions that have followed, which have affected the common people and commuters of both states,” Sangma said in a post on X.

“We have agreed to work together, as always, to normalise the situation. Designated Cabinet Ministers from both states will meet to take the discussions forward and explore ways to restore peace, trust and normalcy,” he said.