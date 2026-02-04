ETV Bharat / state

Shillong Court Acquits Indore Property Dealer, Watchman In Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case

Indore: A key development has emerged in the murder case of transport businessman Raja Raghuvanshi. The Shillong police had named an Indore-based property dealer and his watchman as co-accused, but the Shillong court has acquitted both. Two witnesses from Indore also testified online during the proceedings.

Last year, Raja Raghuvanshi was murdered in Shillong while on his honeymoon. His wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, her alleged lover Raj, and other associates were named as accused in the case. Several arrests were made in Indore on charges of concealing evidence. The case is being heard continuously by the Shillong court. On Wednesday, the court acquitted Indore-based property dealer Lokendra Singh Tomar and watchman Balveer.

Why Were They Accused

After the murder, Sonam Raghuvanshi reportedly stayed in a flat in Indore. The Shillong police suspected the flat’s owner, Lokendra Singh Tomar, and the watchman, Balveer, of helping her and concealing evidence. However, after examining the facts and evidence, the court acquitted both.