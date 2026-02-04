Shillong Court Acquits Indore Property Dealer, Watchman In Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case
Raja Raghuvanshi was murdered in Shillong while on his honeymoon. His wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, her alleged lover Raj, and others were accused in the case.
Published : February 4, 2026 at 8:28 PM IST
Indore: A key development has emerged in the murder case of transport businessman Raja Raghuvanshi. The Shillong police had named an Indore-based property dealer and his watchman as co-accused, but the Shillong court has acquitted both. Two witnesses from Indore also testified online during the proceedings.
Last year, Raja Raghuvanshi was murdered in Shillong while on his honeymoon. His wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, her alleged lover Raj, and other associates were named as accused in the case. Several arrests were made in Indore on charges of concealing evidence. The case is being heard continuously by the Shillong court. On Wednesday, the court acquitted Indore-based property dealer Lokendra Singh Tomar and watchman Balveer.
Why Were They Accused
After the murder, Sonam Raghuvanshi reportedly stayed in a flat in Indore. The Shillong police suspected the flat’s owner, Lokendra Singh Tomar, and the watchman, Balveer, of helping her and concealing evidence. However, after examining the facts and evidence, the court acquitted both.
Testimony Via Video Conferencing
Pradeep Sahu, a resident of Indore, and another individual testified via video conferencing from the Indore District Court. It was stated that when Sonam Raghuvanshi came to Indore, driver Pradeep Sahu took her onward to Ghazipur. The video-conference testimony was confirmed by Indore Additional Public Prosecutor Abhijit Rathore.
Reaction From Raja’s Brother
Reacting to the acquittal, Vipin Raghuvanshi, brother of the deceased, said that Sonam and her other associates remain in jail and the trial is still ongoing. He added that he is in constant touch with his lawyer but has not yet received detailed information on the acquittal.