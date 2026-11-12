ETV Bharat / state

Shigella Infection Confirmed In Three Areas Of Malappuram; Health Dept Steps Up Vigil

Malappuram: The Keralam Health Department has stepped up surveillance and preventive measures in northern Malappuram district after Shigella infections were confirmed in three areas, with people being urged to exercise caution. The district has reported 75 Shigella cases so far this year, including eight contact cases, District Medical Officer (DMO) Dr V Vinod said in a statement.

The latest infections have been reported from Areekode, Pulpatta and Edavanna, prompting the district-level Rapid Response Team (RRT) to convene an emergency meeting to assess the situation and strengthen containment measures.

Shigella is a bacterial infection that causes diarrhoeal diseases and predominantly affects children. It spreads mainly through contaminated water and food that is stale or inadequately cooked. Contact with the faeces of infected persons, either directly or indirectly, can also lead to transmission, the DMO said.

Symptoms usually develop within one or two days of infection and include diarrhoea, blood and pus in stools, severe abdominal pain, fever, vomiting and dehydration.

Even infected children who do not show symptoms can transmit the bacteria through their stools, the DMO said, warning that delayed treatment could result in serious complications affecting the brain and kidneys and, in severe cases, cause death.

As part of the intensified response, the Health Department, Local Self-Government Department and Food Safety wing will jointly inspect food manufacturing, storage and distribution centres.

Strict legal action will be initiated against establishments found violating safety regulations. Public feasts have also been banned in the affected areas as a precautionary measure, the statement said.