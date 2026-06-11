ETV Bharat / state

One More Shigella Case Confirmed In Wayanad School, Tally Rises To Nine

Wayanad: One more case of Shigella infection has been confirmed among students of a school in Kerala's Wayanad district, taking the total number of cases to nine, health officials said on Thursday. The district medical officer said that 14 samples were collected from the 514 students initially identified with symptoms and sent for testing.

Of these, nine have tested positive, while the results of five samples are still awaited.

The DMO said no additional samples need to be sent for testing, as those exhibiting similar symptoms are also being treated as Shigella cases because they are "epidemiologically linked" to the confirmed infections.

The official said that, apart from the 514 students initially identified with symptoms, 38 more students and 27 adults who came into contact with those affected have also developed symptoms of the bacterial infection.

Of those considered infected, 45 have been admitted to government and private hospitals in the district, the DMO said.