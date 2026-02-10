ETV Bharat / state

Shifting Alliances In Darjeeling: Gurung And Edwards Aim For Third Alternative, Distancing From BJP And TMC

Kolkata: Many say that the political dynamics of Darjeeling are as volatile as the weather in the hills. Before every election, new political equations emerge in the hills. Several regional parties in the hills dream of seizing power by forming alliances with major political parties. The upcoming assembly election is no exception.

A new political equation is set to emerge in the hills for the 2026 assembly elections. Bimal Gurung's Gorkha Janmukti Morcha and Ajay Edwards' Indian Gorkha Janashakti Front are set to unite and oppose the Trinamool Congress and the GTA's ruling party, Anit Thapa's Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) combination.

The hill parties have generally shown interest in forming alliances with the BJP so far. Bimal Gurung is also on that list; he has joined hands with the BJP in several past elections. But this time, Bimal wants to distance himself from the BJP. Political activity and tension are already increasing in the hills ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

The rapprochement between Bimal Gurung and Ajay Edwards is considered the initial step in this process. Discussions are intensifying in the hill political circles regarding the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha and the Indian Gorkha Janashakti Front contesting the elections together.

Maintaining equal distance from both the state's ruling party, the Trinamool, and the opposition BJP, Bimal and Ajay are now searching for a third alternative in the hills.

Talking to ETV Bharat about the new equations in the hills for the assembly elections, Bimal Gurung said, “These kinds of discussions are ongoing. We have discussed this matter several times within the party. We may have to work together in the future. However, it is not the time to say anything definite at this moment.” Bimal Gurung's statement has fuelled new speculation in hill politics.

The GNLF plans to field candidates in alliance with the BJP in the assembly elections. Discussions are underway regarding whether they will field candidates independently in the three hill constituencies of Kurseong, Darjeeling, and Kalimpong, or support the BJP's candidates. Of these three seats, Kurseong and Darjeeling are currently held by the BJP, while the Kalimpong seat is held by Anit Thapa's Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM).