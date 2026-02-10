Shifting Alliances In Darjeeling: Gurung And Edwards Aim For Third Alternative, Distancing From BJP And TMC
Darjeeling Hills have long been demanding a separate state or union territory for their self-governance.
Kolkata: Many say that the political dynamics of Darjeeling are as volatile as the weather in the hills. Before every election, new political equations emerge in the hills. Several regional parties in the hills dream of seizing power by forming alliances with major political parties. The upcoming assembly election is no exception.
A new political equation is set to emerge in the hills for the 2026 assembly elections. Bimal Gurung's Gorkha Janmukti Morcha and Ajay Edwards' Indian Gorkha Janashakti Front are set to unite and oppose the Trinamool Congress and the GTA's ruling party, Anit Thapa's Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) combination.
The hill parties have generally shown interest in forming alliances with the BJP so far. Bimal Gurung is also on that list; he has joined hands with the BJP in several past elections. But this time, Bimal wants to distance himself from the BJP. Political activity and tension are already increasing in the hills ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.
The rapprochement between Bimal Gurung and Ajay Edwards is considered the initial step in this process. Discussions are intensifying in the hill political circles regarding the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha and the Indian Gorkha Janashakti Front contesting the elections together.
Maintaining equal distance from both the state's ruling party, the Trinamool, and the opposition BJP, Bimal and Ajay are now searching for a third alternative in the hills.
Talking to ETV Bharat about the new equations in the hills for the assembly elections, Bimal Gurung said, “These kinds of discussions are ongoing. We have discussed this matter several times within the party. We may have to work together in the future. However, it is not the time to say anything definite at this moment.” Bimal Gurung's statement has fuelled new speculation in hill politics.
The GNLF plans to field candidates in alliance with the BJP in the assembly elections. Discussions are underway regarding whether they will field candidates independently in the three hill constituencies of Kurseong, Darjeeling, and Kalimpong, or support the BJP's candidates. Of these three seats, Kurseong and Darjeeling are currently held by the BJP, while the Kalimpong seat is held by Anit Thapa's Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM).
On the other hand, the state's ruling party, the Trinamool Congress, has never been able to build a strong support base in the hills. Therefore, in this election, the Trinamool Congress wants to contest against Anit Thapa's BGPM.
In the Lok Sabha, Assembly, and Assembly by-elections in the hills, the Trinamool Congress has not seen much success fighting under its own symbol. On the contrary, the people of the hills have turned away from the state's ruling party every time. While Anit Thapa was in power in the GTA, he formed an alliance with the Trinamool Congress and contested the last Lok Sabha elections. This time, however, Anit Thapa has decided to contest all three hill seats under the BGPM symbol, fielding his own party candidates, instead of under the Trinamool Congress symbol.
On Monday, 'Martyrdom Day' was observed in the Sibsu area of Kalimpong under the initiative of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha. This program commemorates Bimala Rai, Neeta Khawas and Vicky Lama, who were martyred during the Gorkhaland movement, allegedly due to police firing under the then Left Front government. At the event, tributes were paid to the martyrs, and the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha recalled the history of the movement.
On this occasion, Bimal Gurung strongly criticized the central and state governments regarding the current political situation. The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha president questioned the role of the central and state governments regarding the hills, Terai and Dooars regions, which he described as a "no-man's land." The people of the hills have long been demanding a separate state or union territory for their self-governance. With only 3 seats in the 294-member West Bengal Legislative Assembly, the hills are considered virtually insignificant by many.
The GTA was reconstituted in 2012 after the Trinamool Congress came to power. This administration, created for the purpose of self-governance in Darjeeling, Kurseong, Kalimpong, and Mirik, replaced the previous Darjeeling Gorkha Hill Council. The Mamata Banerjee government handed over the responsibility for crucial sectors such as education, regional infrastructure, health and tourism to this autonomous council.
According to political circles, if the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha and the Indian Gorkha Jan Shakti Front unite and contest the elections together, it will not only create a third equation in the hill region's politics, but will also add a new dimension to the complex politics of the hills, making the electoral battle essentially a three-way contest.