ETV Bharat / state

Shias In Kashmir Celebrate Iran's 'Victory' Against US-Israel After Pakistan-Brokered Ceasefire

Srinagar: As the United States and Iran announced a Pakistan-brokered two-week ceasefire to the war, Shias in Kashmir valley and Ladakh on Tuesday spilled on the streets and burst firecrackers to celebrate Iran's 'victory'.

In Shia dominated areas of the valley, the Shias carried the portraits of slain Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. They assembled on roads and cheered to celebrate the halt in bombing and attacks over Iran.

Chanting slogans, ‘Jeet Hamari Insha Allah’(Victory is ours God willing) and 'Allah o Akbar'(Allah is all powerful) besides ‘Mojtaba ke naam pe jaan bi qurbaan hai’(We will sacrifice our lives on Mojtaba) referring to the newly appointed supreme leader of Iran Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, youth fired crackers on roads to celebrate Iran’s ‘win’.

Shia women celebrate Iran-US-Israel ceasefire, in Srinagar, Jammu Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

Earlier, hundreds of Shias in the two Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh hit the streets to protest the assassination of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on February 28. The protesters also offered their prized possessions including gold and cars in donations to Iran.

As soon as the truce was announced, the Shia population in Srinagar, Budgam and other pockets of the Valley erupted in joy, describing it as a ‘victory’ of Iran.

“We congratulate the brave people of Iran for their valour and courage. It is the victory of good over evil after 40 days of fighting. It is a great joy to see this day,” said Javed Hussain from Bandipora' Sonawari while asking Muslims to offer thanksgiving prayers.