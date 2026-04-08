Shias In Kashmir Celebrate Iran's 'Victory' Against US-Israel After Pakistan-Brokered Ceasefire
People in Shia populated areas of the valley spilled on the streets to celebrate the victory of "good over evil" even as youth burst firecrackers.
Published : April 8, 2026 at 12:06 PM IST
Srinagar: As the United States and Iran announced a Pakistan-brokered two-week ceasefire to the war, Shias in Kashmir valley and Ladakh on Tuesday spilled on the streets and burst firecrackers to celebrate Iran's 'victory'.
In Shia dominated areas of the valley, the Shias carried the portraits of slain Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. They assembled on roads and cheered to celebrate the halt in bombing and attacks over Iran.
Chanting slogans, ‘Jeet Hamari Insha Allah’(Victory is ours God willing) and 'Allah o Akbar'(Allah is all powerful) besides ‘Mojtaba ke naam pe jaan bi qurbaan hai’(We will sacrifice our lives on Mojtaba) referring to the newly appointed supreme leader of Iran Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, youth fired crackers on roads to celebrate Iran’s ‘win’.
Earlier, hundreds of Shias in the two Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh hit the streets to protest the assassination of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on February 28. The protesters also offered their prized possessions including gold and cars in donations to Iran.
As soon as the truce was announced, the Shia population in Srinagar, Budgam and other pockets of the Valley erupted in joy, describing it as a ‘victory’ of Iran.
“We congratulate the brave people of Iran for their valour and courage. It is the victory of good over evil after 40 days of fighting. It is a great joy to see this day,” said Javed Hussain from Bandipora' Sonawari while asking Muslims to offer thanksgiving prayers.
In Srinagar's Zadibal and adjoining areas, members of the Shia community distributed sweets to celebrate Iran's "victory over the US". In Saida Kadal area of the city, Javed Ahmad called the occasion as "no less than Eid for all Muslims". "The US has conceded defeat before Iran. This is a big achievement not only for Iran, but for Palestine as well. It is just the beginning and will culminate once Palestine is free," Javed said.
Questioning the objectives of the war, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said, "So the ceasefire allows a strait to reopen, a strait that was open & freely available to everyone to use before the war started. What exactly did this 39 day war achieve for the US?".
So the ceasefire allows a strait to reopen, a strait that was open & freely available to everyone to use before the war started. What exactly did this 39 day war achieve for the US? #UnjustWar— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) April 8, 2026
In Ladakh which saw big rallies and donation campaigns for Iran Shias also saw the ceasefire as a ‘major win’ for Iran and its allies.
“It is a major win for Iran and Islamic Resistance front who were fighting against the US and Israel. Their regime change or destruction of Iran’s missile programme has failed and they have surrendered to Iran by accepting their 10 point ceasefire proposal,” said Sajjad Kargili, a prominent activist and Shia leader from Kargil.
Amid the celebrations, Jammu and Kashmir Shia Association led by Imran Ansari asked Shias to observe restraint amid the ongoing 40-day mourning of slain Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
“Getting reports of firecrackers in Kashmir to celebrate Iran’s recent developments. Please remember these days mark the 40th of Shaheed Ayatollah Imam Khamenei (RA). In view of this solemn occasion, we should maintain respect, avoid such celebrations & observe restraint,” a statement by the association said.
Meanwhile, security has been beefed up at sensitive locations in Kashmir valley with police keeping a close watch on the emerging situation following the US-Iran ceasefire.
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