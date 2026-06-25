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Shia Mourners Take Out Unique 'Shikara' Muharram Procession In Kashmir's Dal Lake

The procession emerged in the inner Dal and ended in Hassanabad, Rainawari with mourners reciting elegies to the Karbala martyrs, reports Parvez ud Din.

Unique Muharram procession taken out in Dal Lake
Unique Muharram procession taken out in Dal Lake (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team

Published : June 25, 2026 at 8:45 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Srinagar: On the occasion of the ninth Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, a unique and traditional mourning procession of its kind was taken out in the 'Shikaras'(boats) to mark the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, the grandson of the holy Prophet, in the famous Dal Lake here on Thursday.

The procession started from inner Dal and ended in Hassanabad, Rainawari area of the city with Shia mourners reciting 'Marsiya', the elegies to the martyrs of Karbala.

Unique Muharram procession taken out in Dal Lake
Unique Muharram procession taken out in Dal Lake (ETV Bharat)

The Shikara mourning procession in Kashmir is taken out every year on the 9th of Muharram. Shias living around the lake have been organizing the mourning procession for many years to remember the great sacrifice made by Hazrat Imam Hussain and his companions in Karbala. The mourners participating in the procession also raised slogans in favor of Iran and against America and Israel over attacks on the country.

The mourners participating in the procession said that despite the challenges, they gather in the Dal every year to pay homage to the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain in Karbala.

Unique Muharram procession taken out in Dal Lake
Unique Muharram procession taken out in Dal Lake (ETV Bharat)

This mourning procession in Shikaras at Dal Lake adds a unique dimension to our mourning, which connects us with our heritage and each other,” a Shia mourner said.

The slogans of the mourners echo in the lake with people from around Dal Lake and other adjoining areas gathering in large numbers to watch the Shikara procession.

Unique Muharram procession taken out in Dal Lake
Unique Muharram procession taken out in Dal Lake (ETV Bharat)

A mourner participating in the procession said, “Hussain teaches us that by supporting the truth, we will receive the support of Allah.” “The incident of Karbala teaches us a lesson in love, selflessness, sacrifice, supporting the truth and opposing falsehood, by following which Muslims can not only restore their greatness but also establish lasting peace in the world,” added another.

Read More:

  1. Jaipur Prepares Ornate Taziyas For Muharram Processions Honouring Imam Hussain
  2. Pakistani Hindus Join Shiite Muslims In Muharram Observances Honoring Imam Hussein

TAGGED:

DAL LAKE
MUHARRAM
SHIAS
ASHURA
JAMMU KASHMIR LATEST

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