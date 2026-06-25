ETV Bharat / state

Shia Mourners Take Out Unique 'Shikara' Muharram Procession In Kashmir's Dal Lake

Srinagar: On the occasion of the ninth Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, a unique and traditional mourning procession of its kind was taken out in the 'Shikaras'(boats) to mark the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, the grandson of the holy Prophet, in the famous Dal Lake here on Thursday.

The procession started from inner Dal and ended in Hassanabad, Rainawari area of the city with Shia mourners reciting 'Marsiya', the elegies to the martyrs of Karbala.

Unique Muharram procession taken out in Dal Lake (ETV Bharat)

The Shikara mourning procession in Kashmir is taken out every year on the 9th of Muharram. Shias living around the lake have been organizing the mourning procession for many years to remember the great sacrifice made by Hazrat Imam Hussain and his companions in Karbala. The mourners participating in the procession also raised slogans in favor of Iran and against America and Israel over attacks on the country.