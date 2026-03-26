Police Arrest Tehsildar On Charge Of Embezzling Flood Relief Funds In MP's Gwalior
Amita Singh Tomar is accused of embezzling flood relief funds after the flood in Sheopur district in 2021.
Published : March 26, 2026 at 9:11 PM IST
Gwalior: Sheopur police in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on Thursday arrested the then tehsildar of Baroda Amita Singh Tomar from her residence here for allegedly embezzling flood relief funds.
After the 2021 floods in Sheopur district, the losses of 794 residents of Baroda tehsil were assessed. Following this, the government released relief funds for the flood victims. However, during audit, a Rs 2 crore scam was discovered. An investigation revealed that the amount was transferred to 127 other bank accounts instead of the flood victims.
The investigation implicated 110 people, including 25 Patwaris and Tomar, the then tehsildar of Baroda tehsil. Following this, an FIR was filed against Tomar and the Patwaris.
When the police began efforts to arrest her in the case, Tomar first approached the High Court and then the Supreme Court for bail, but neither of the courts granted her relief. Subsequently, a special leave petition filed by her was dismissed. Tomar had been absconding ever since.
On Thursday, police received information that Tomar was in Gwalior. A police team arrived at Tomar's residence in Gwalior and arrested her. Sheopur Superintendent of Police Sudhir Agarwal said, "The then Tehsildar of Baroda Amita Singh Tomar has been arrested from her home in Gwalior in connection with the flood relief fund scam."
Tomar had participated in the reality show, Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan in 2019. She gained national attention after winning Rs 50 lakh in the show.
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