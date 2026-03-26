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Police Arrest Tehsildar On Charge Of Embezzling Flood Relief Funds In MP's Gwalior

Gwalior: Sheopur police in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on Thursday arrested the then tehsildar of Baroda Amita Singh Tomar from her residence here for allegedly embezzling flood relief funds.

After the 2021 floods in Sheopur district, the losses of 794 residents of Baroda tehsil were assessed. Following this, the government released relief funds for the flood victims. However, during audit, a Rs 2 crore scam was discovered. An investigation revealed that the amount was transferred to 127 other bank accounts instead of the flood victims.

The investigation implicated 110 people, including 25 Patwaris and Tomar, the then tehsildar of Baroda tehsil. Following this, an FIR was filed against Tomar and the Patwaris.