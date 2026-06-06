ETV Bharat / state

Cheetah KGP-11 Succumbs To Injuries At Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park

Sheopur: An Indian-born female cheetah died at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, days after she was found injured in Morena district. The cheetah, identified as KGP-11, had been undergoing treatment since her rescue on June 1 and succumbed to her injuries on Saturday.

KGP-11 was 27 months old and was found injured in the Pahargarh area of Morena district. She was rescued and shifted to a veterinary facility at Palpur for treatment. Despite sustained efforts by veterinarians, the cheetah died after battling for life for five days.

KGP-11, was born in India to Gamini, an African cheetah who was part of India's important cheetah project. R Thirukkural, Deputy Director of Kuno National Park, released a press note sharing the details of the incident. He said KGP-11 was found injured in the Pahargarh area of ​​Morena on June 1. "She was immediately rescued and brought to the Kuno National Park's Palpur Veterinary Treatment Center for treatment. Despite constant monitoring and treatment, KGP-11 remained in critical condition. Despite all efforts, veterinary experts were unable to save her, and she ultimately died during treatment on Saturday," stated the press note.