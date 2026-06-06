Cheetah KGP-11 Succumbs To Injuries At Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park
KGP-11 was 27 months old and was found injured in the Pahargarh area of Morena district, said forest officials.
Published : June 6, 2026 at 10:51 PM IST
Sheopur: An Indian-born female cheetah died at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, days after she was found injured in Morena district. The cheetah, identified as KGP-11, had been undergoing treatment since her rescue on June 1 and succumbed to her injuries on Saturday.
KGP-11 was 27 months old and was found injured in the Pahargarh area of Morena district. She was rescued and shifted to a veterinary facility at Palpur for treatment. Despite sustained efforts by veterinarians, the cheetah died after battling for life for five days.
KGP-11, was born in India to Gamini, an African cheetah who was part of India's important cheetah project. R Thirukkural, Deputy Director of Kuno National Park, released a press note sharing the details of the incident. He said KGP-11 was found injured in the Pahargarh area of Morena on June 1. "She was immediately rescued and brought to the Kuno National Park's Palpur Veterinary Treatment Center for treatment. Despite constant monitoring and treatment, KGP-11 remained in critical condition. Despite all efforts, veterinary experts were unable to save her, and she ultimately died during treatment on Saturday," stated the press note.
It said KGP-11 had been receiving treatment since June 1 by a team of experts from Kuno National Park and the field team. She died due to severe injuries to her legs, back, and abdomen. According to officials, a postmortem the carcass will be conducted on June 7. "The exact cause of death will be revealed only after the post-mortem report is received," the note said.
Earlier, on May 12, four cheetah cubs, born a month earlier than KGP-12, died at the park. It was suspected that they had been hunted by some animal. Now, in the case of female cheetah KGP-11, it is suspected she was also injured in a fight with an animal and ultimately lost her battle for life.
After the death of KGP-11, the total number of cheetahs in India has dropped to 52. Of these, 49 cheetahs and cubs are in Kuno National Park, and three are establishing their territory in the Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary. From 2022 till now 23 cheetahs have died in Kuno.
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