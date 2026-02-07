Five Cubs Born To Cheetah 'Asha' In Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park
With the arrival of new members, the number of cheetahs in the park has gone up to 24.
Published : February 7, 2026 at 2:51 PM IST
Sheopur: Five cubs were born at Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park to cheetah Asha on Saturday.
Union Forest and Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav, in a post on X stated, "Asha's legacy continues. India welcomes her five adorable cubs. This is a moment of great pride and joy for Project Cheetah, as Asha, a Namibian cheetah and second-time mother, gave birth to five cubs in Kuno National Park on February 7, 2026."
Kuno Welcomes the Birth of FIVE Cubs 🐆✨— Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) February 7, 2026
Aasha’s legacy leaps forward—India welcomes her five adorable cubs!
A moment of immense pride and joy for Project Cheetah as Aasha, the Namibian cheetah and a proud second-time mother, gave birth to five cubs on 7th February 2026 at… pic.twitter.com/vTXFkZJoso
He added, "The number of live cubs born in India has increased to 24, marking the eighth successful birth of cheetahs on Indian soil. This is an important milestone in India's cheetah conservation journey. May Asha and her cubs thrive and take India's cheetah story to even greater success."
Kuno has witnessed a moment of pure pride as Aasha gives birth to five healthy cubs, strengthening India’s cheetah conservation journey.— Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) February 7, 2026
With this, the number of Indian-born cubs rises to 24 and the total cheetah population reaches 35.
This achievement reflects the tireless… pic.twitter.com/rwMFpAtFn8
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav also shared a post on X, stating, "Kuno National Park witnessed a proud moment when Asha gave birth to five tiny cubs. This has strengthened India's cheetah conservation campaign. The number of cheetah cubs born in India has now increased to 24, bringing the total cheetah population to 35. This achievement reflects the tireless dedication of our forest personnel and veterinarians."
Divisional Forest Officer R Thirukkural said the cubs are healthy. "A team of doctors from Kuno National Park is monitoring their condition," he said.
Eight more cheetahs are scheduled to arrive in Kuno National Park from Namibia, South Africa and Botswana on February 28. Cheetahs had returned to India after 70 years in India on September 17, 2022.
