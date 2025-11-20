ETV Bharat / state

Cheetah 'Mukhi' Gives Birth To Five Cubs In MP's Kuno National Park

File photo of Mukhi ( ETV Bharat )

Bhopal/Sheopur: India-born cheetah 'Mukhi' has given birth to five cubs in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park. The birth of the five cubs has brought cheers to the state as well as the country where cheetahs were introduced only a few years back. With the addition of the five cubs, the cheetah population in Madhya Pradesh has gone up to 32. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav took to X and said, "This is a huge success for India's cheetah reintroduction initiative. Mukhi, the first female cheetah born in India at 33 months old, has now become the first Indian-born cheetah to give birth, a major success for Project Cheetah". He further wrote, "The successful breeding of Indian-born cheetahs is a strong indicator of the species' adaptation, health, and long-term prospects in Indian habitats. This major step strengthens the hope of establishing a self-sustaining and genetically diverse cheetah population in India, further advancing the country's conservation goals."