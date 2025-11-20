ETV Bharat / state

Cheetah 'Mukhi' Gives Birth To Five Cubs In MP's Kuno National Park

With the addition of the cubs, the cheetah population in Madhya Pradesh has now gone up to 35.

India-born cheetah 'Mukhi' has given birth to five cubs in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park
File photo of Mukhi (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 20, 2025 at 3:55 PM IST

Bhopal/Sheopur: India-born cheetah 'Mukhi' has given birth to five cubs in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park.

The birth of the five cubs has brought cheers to the state as well as the country where cheetahs were introduced only a few years back. With the addition of the five cubs, the cheetah population in Madhya Pradesh has gone up to 32.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav took to X and said, "This is a huge success for India's cheetah reintroduction initiative. Mukhi, the first female cheetah born in India at 33 months old, has now become the first Indian-born cheetah to give birth, a major success for Project Cheetah".

He further wrote, "The successful breeding of Indian-born cheetahs is a strong indicator of the species' adaptation, health, and long-term prospects in Indian habitats. This major step strengthens the hope of establishing a self-sustaining and genetically diverse cheetah population in India, further advancing the country's conservation goals."

The number of cheetahs born in India has now increased to 21. Of the 27 cheetahs in Madhya Pradesh, 24 have been relocated to Kuno National Park, while male cheetahs 'Pavak' and 'Prabhas', along with female 'Dhira', have been relocated to the Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary.

At least 31 cubs have been born in India so far, of which 10 have died. Last year, 11 cubs were born, and this year, 10 have been born so far.

Chief Conservator of Forests Uttar Kumar said, "Cheetahs born in Kuno are gradually adapting to the environment. As a result, Mukhi, born in India, has now become a mother."

Cheetahs were introduced in India in 2022 on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. As many as 20 cheetahs were brought to India from Namibia and then South Africa for rehabilitation under Project Cheetah. Initially, eight cheetahs were brought to Kuno National Park from Namibia, followed by 12 from South Africa.

A suitable habitat for the cheetahs was created in Kuno National Park and the surrounding forests in Madhya Pradesh. Since then, the cheetah population in India has been increasing. However, several cheetahs and cubs have died during the period.

