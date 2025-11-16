ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand's Shekha Mehra Becomes State's First Female NIS Kabaddi Coach

Rudraprayag: Shekha Mehra, a talented athlete from Luthiag (Chirbitiya) village in Jakholi block of Rudraprayag district, has earned the distinction of becoming Uttarakhand's first female NIS Kabaddi coach.

Residents of Shekha's village said she trained at the Netaji Subhash National Institute of Sports, Bengaluru and carved a niche for herself in sports world through her hard work, dedication, and fighting spirit, despite limited resources.

Shekha has excelled at national level competitions in the junior under-20 girls category and twice in the senior women's category, earning recognition as one of the state's top female Kabaddi players. She demonstrated consistent excellence in both academics and sports, passing both BSc and BPEd examinations with first-class honors from the Central University of Srinagar. She is currently training the Uttarakhand women's team at the national camp in Haridwar.