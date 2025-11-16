Uttarakhand's Shekha Mehra Becomes State's First Female NIS Kabaddi Coach
Shekha has excelled at national competitions earning recognition as one of the state's top female Kabaddi players.
Rudraprayag: Shekha Mehra, a talented athlete from Luthiag (Chirbitiya) village in Jakholi block of Rudraprayag district, has earned the distinction of becoming Uttarakhand's first female NIS Kabaddi coach.
Residents of Shekha's village said she trained at the Netaji Subhash National Institute of Sports, Bengaluru and carved a niche for herself in sports world through her hard work, dedication, and fighting spirit, despite limited resources.
Shekha has excelled at national level competitions in the junior under-20 girls category and twice in the senior women's category, earning recognition as one of the state's top female Kabaddi players. She demonstrated consistent excellence in both academics and sports, passing both BSc and BPEd examinations with first-class honors from the Central University of Srinagar. She is currently training the Uttarakhand women's team at the national camp in Haridwar.
Despite limited facilities in her village, Shekha never let her dedication and faith waver. Her father, Shailendra Mehra, postmaster at the Chirbitiya post office, and her mother, Munni Devi, an anganwadi worker, always provided their daughter with positive support and encouragement. Sports experts said Shekha has the potential to represent India at the international level in the future.
Shekha said, "If goal is clear and hard work is sincere, the daughters of the hills can become indispensable in any field. Faith in the goal and a continuous journey of struggle pave the way to success".
Provincial Vice President of the Kabaddi Association, Narendra Singh Rauthan, and President of the Rudraprayag District Kabaddi Association, Harendra Bartwal, described Shekha as an inspiring example for women's kabaddi and wished her all the best for the future.
