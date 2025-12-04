ETV Bharat / state

Sheikh Abdullah’s Birthday Holiday Proposal 'Pending' With Jammu Kashmir LG As Ruling NC Gears To Offer Tribute

Jammu Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah during the passing out parade of Agniveers at JAKLI Regiment Centre in Srinagar ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: The ruling National Conference (NC) will mark the 120th birth anniversary of its founder and erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah without restoring its holiday on December 5. The elected government accused the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha of sitting on the proposal for a year.

In 2020, the LG-led administration annulled several holidays, including the one observed on Sheikh’s birth anniversary, from the list of holidays. Its restoration was one of the promises of NC, and the government claimed a cabinet proposal last year was not okayed.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that the decision on holidays falls with the Centre, and this is why they are seeking restoration of statehood. “I wish the elected government had powers on holidays. We want restoration of statehood so that we can make big and small decisions,” he said.

But he said that, irrespective of the holiday, Sheikh lives in the hearts of people for his contributions. Chief Minister’s Advisor Nasir Aslam Wani said the proposal continues to be pending with the Lieutenant Governor.

“The proposal lies with the LG office, and we cannot do anything about it,” he told ETV Bharat.