ETV Bharat / state

'She Was Still Breathing And Tried To Speak': Obsessed Lover Kills 17-Year-Old Girl After Slitting Her Throat In Andhra Pradesh

Kadapa: In a shocking incident reported from Andhra Pradesh, an obsessed lover allegedly killed a 17-year-old girl after slitting her throat inside her house in Kadapa district, police said. The accused was injured after allegedly trying to escape from police custody and has been hospitalised.

It is understood that the victim, an Intermediate student, was reportedly harassed for months by the accused Venkatesh, who was forcing her to accept his love and marry him. Despite her repeated refusals, he continued to pressure her.

On Friday afternoon, taking advantage of her being alone at home, the accused entered the house and again insisted on marriage. When she firmly refused, a heated argument broke out. In a fit of rage, he attacked her with a knife and slit her throat before fleeing.

Hearing about the incident, her father rushed home and found his daughter lying in a pool of blood. In a desperate attempt to save her, he carried her in his arms to a vehicle and rushed towards the hospital. “She was still breathing and tried to speak. She told us the names of Venkatesh and Praveen, but could not say anything more,” a family member said.