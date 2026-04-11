'She Was Still Breathing And Tried To Speak': Obsessed Lover Kills 17-Year-Old Girl After Slitting Her Throat In Andhra Pradesh
The accused was later injured after allegedly trying to escape from police custody according to officials.
Published : April 11, 2026 at 11:49 AM IST
Kadapa: In a shocking incident reported from Andhra Pradesh, an obsessed lover allegedly killed a 17-year-old girl after slitting her throat inside her house in Kadapa district, police said. The accused was injured after allegedly trying to escape from police custody and has been hospitalised.
It is understood that the victim, an Intermediate student, was reportedly harassed for months by the accused Venkatesh, who was forcing her to accept his love and marry him. Despite her repeated refusals, he continued to pressure her.
On Friday afternoon, taking advantage of her being alone at home, the accused entered the house and again insisted on marriage. When she firmly refused, a heated argument broke out. In a fit of rage, he attacked her with a knife and slit her throat before fleeing.
Hearing about the incident, her father rushed home and found his daughter lying in a pool of blood. In a desperate attempt to save her, he carried her in his arms to a vehicle and rushed towards the hospital. “She was still breathing and tried to speak. She told us the names of Venkatesh and Praveen, but could not say anything more,” a family member said.
Tragically, the girl succumbed to her injuries on the way, near Chennur. The incident has triggered outrage, with locals demanding strict punishment for the accused.
After receiving information about the incident, police swung into action and arrested the accused. In the early hours of Saturday while the accused was being shifted from Maidukuru, he tried to flee during transit and attacked two constables in the process.
“He became aggressive and attempted to escape despite repeated warnings. We had no option but to open fire to prevent his escape,” a police official said. Initially, officers fired three rounds into the air, but as he continued resisting, they shot at his legs to subdue him, he added.
The injured accused was immediately shifted to RIMS Hospital in Kadapa, where he is currently undergoing treatment under tight security.