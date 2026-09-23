ETV Bharat / state

She Lost Husband, Son To Neurological Disorder; Then Put Her Life In Order To Learn Martial Arts And Music

Purulia: At 74, Jyotsna Sarkar from Purulia wears different hats. An 'Upper Brown Belt' in karate, she is also proficient in playing the saxophone, piano and guitar. After losing her husband and son, she found herself completely alone but chose to start life anew; today, she is embracing life to the fullest.

At times, she is seen in a karate uniform; at others, a saxophone rests on her shoulder, or her fingers dance across the piano keys. Jyotsna has truly challenged the limitations of age. On the one hand, she displays fierce skill as an Upper Brown Belt in karate; on the other, she fills the air with the soothing melodies of the saxophone and piano. Much like her name — Jyotsna, meaning 'moonlight' — her life story radiates light and inspires many.

Her husband suffered from a neurological disorder. After losing him in 2010, Jyotsna was consumed by loneliness and fear. Just two years later, she lost her son to the same illness. The consecutive loss of her loved ones left her emotionally shattered. Yet, to break free from that crushing loneliness, she decided to transform her life.

In 2021, she began training at the Advance Karate Academy. She was already in her 70s, but that didn't stop her; she engaged in rigorous practice. Through sweat, hard work, and indomitable willpower, she advanced step by step to earn her Upper Brown Belt. Beyond just training and competing across India, Jyotsna also participated in a world-class competition held in Japan in 2023.

Alongside physical fitness, she also began to explore the world of music. What started as a hobby — playing the saxophone — has now become a defining part of her identity; she has carved out a niche for herself as one of the district's notable saxophone players. She is equally proficient in playing the guitar and the piano, and also possesses remarkable skill in swimming.