'She' Cabs Introduced At Hyderabad's RGI Airport For Convenience, Safety Of Women Passengers

Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport authorities have recently introduced 'she' cabs for female passengers travelling from Shamshabad airport.

The cabs have been introduced for the safety of female passengers as recently instances of cab drivers misbehaving with ladies and taking them on different routes and loot have been reported from the city.

An average of 90,000 passengers and their family members travel from Shamshabad airport everyday. 'The 'she' cabs, driven by young women, safely take girls and women coming alone from abroad and other states to their destinations. The drivers have a minimum of four to five years of driving experience.

The cabs are meant exclusively for women and men are allowed only in special cases. As many as 10 'she' cabs are available at the airport 24X7 for the convenience of women passengers. The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport Traffic Police said prepaid taxi services are also available at the airport as usual.