'She' Cabs Introduced At Hyderabad's RGI Airport For Convenience, Safety Of Women Passengers
As many as 10 'she' cabs are available at the airport 24X7 for the convenience of women passengers.
Published : October 23, 2025 at 3:07 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport authorities have recently introduced 'she' cabs for female passengers travelling from Shamshabad airport.
The cabs have been introduced for the safety of female passengers as recently instances of cab drivers misbehaving with ladies and taking them on different routes and loot have been reported from the city.
An average of 90,000 passengers and their family members travel from Shamshabad airport everyday. 'The 'she' cabs, driven by young women, safely take girls and women coming alone from abroad and other states to their destinations. The drivers have a minimum of four to five years of driving experience.
The cabs are meant exclusively for women and men are allowed only in special cases. As many as 10 'she' cabs are available at the airport 24X7 for the convenience of women passengers. The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport Traffic Police said prepaid taxi services are also available at the airport as usual.
Cyberabad Joint Commissioner Gajrao Bhupal said the police is promoting ‘she’ cabs with the aim of taking women to their destinations safely.
With the increasing popularity of she-cabs, the Cyberabad Police is planning to increase the number of vehicles. Plans are afoot to introduce 200 more such cabs soon.
'She' cabs were first launched in Telangana in January 2021 in Sangareddy town. Under the pilot project, 18 women selected with financial assistance from the SC Corporation were imparted driving training. The taxis were then distributed among the drivers by the then Minister Harish Rao. Due to its increasing popularity there, these services were introduced at Shamshabad Airport this year.
Also Read
Hyderabad: Rajiv Gandhi International Airport Sets New National Record In Passenger Traffic