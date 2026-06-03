ETV Bharat / state

Shaurya Chakra Recipient Amit Singh Rana Cremated With Full Military Honours

Kangra: Grief hung heavy in the air as Indian Navy's Marine Commando (MARCOS) and Shaurya Chakra recipient Amit Singh Rana (32) was cremated with full military honours at his native village, Lahru, in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district.

Poignant scenes were witnessed when his mortal remains arrived at his home in the afternoon. Upon seeing Rana draped in the Tricolour, the wailing and cries of his family members rendered the atmosphere deeply emotional and sombre. Rana died in a road accident late Monday night.

For the final viewing, his mortal remains were placed in the courtyard of his home for a short while, where a large number of villagers and people from neighbouring areas paid their tributes with tear-filled eyes. Subsequently, the funeral procession proceeded toward the cremation ground. Amidst sky-rending slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Tera Vaibhav Amar Rahe, Maa', his mortal remains were consigned to flames with full military honours.

Throughout the ceremony, everyone present had tears in their eyes. The deceased's cousin lit the funeral pyre, performing the final rites in accordance with traditional customs.

Rana was the only brother to two sisters and is survived by his parents, his wife, and a four-year-old son. A mountain of grief has descended upon the family, and a wave of mourning has engulfed the area. The saga of Rana's bravery fills everyone with pride. During his deployment in Jammu and Kashmir under 'Operation Rakshak' in 2018, he participated in several major counter-terrorism operations. Operating in extremely hazardous conditions, he worked alongside his team to execute precise strikes on terrorist hideouts. He played a pivotal role in eliminating several terrorists during these operations. In these missions, conducted in dense forests and treacherous terrain, he demonstrated indomitable courage, tactical acumen, and exceptional leadership skills. In recognition of his valour, the then President Ram Nath Kovind had honoured him with the 'Shaurya Chakra' in 2021. It was a moment of immense pride for the entire state of Himachal Pradesh.