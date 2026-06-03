Shaurya Chakra Recipient Amit Singh Rana Cremated With Full Military Honours
The MARCOS commando died after his car plunged into a 500-feet-deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district
Published : June 3, 2026 at 3:42 PM IST
Kangra: Grief hung heavy in the air as Indian Navy's Marine Commando (MARCOS) and Shaurya Chakra recipient Amit Singh Rana (32) was cremated with full military honours at his native village, Lahru, in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district.
Poignant scenes were witnessed when his mortal remains arrived at his home in the afternoon. Upon seeing Rana draped in the Tricolour, the wailing and cries of his family members rendered the atmosphere deeply emotional and sombre. Rana died in a road accident late Monday night.
For the final viewing, his mortal remains were placed in the courtyard of his home for a short while, where a large number of villagers and people from neighbouring areas paid their tributes with tear-filled eyes. Subsequently, the funeral procession proceeded toward the cremation ground. Amidst sky-rending slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Tera Vaibhav Amar Rahe, Maa', his mortal remains were consigned to flames with full military honours.
Throughout the ceremony, everyone present had tears in their eyes. The deceased's cousin lit the funeral pyre, performing the final rites in accordance with traditional customs.
Rana was the only brother to two sisters and is survived by his parents, his wife, and a four-year-old son. A mountain of grief has descended upon the family, and a wave of mourning has engulfed the area. The saga of Rana's bravery fills everyone with pride. During his deployment in Jammu and Kashmir under 'Operation Rakshak' in 2018, he participated in several major counter-terrorism operations. Operating in extremely hazardous conditions, he worked alongside his team to execute precise strikes on terrorist hideouts. He played a pivotal role in eliminating several terrorists during these operations. In these missions, conducted in dense forests and treacherous terrain, he demonstrated indomitable courage, tactical acumen, and exceptional leadership skills. In recognition of his valour, the then President Ram Nath Kovind had honoured him with the 'Shaurya Chakra' in 2021. It was a moment of immense pride for the entire state of Himachal Pradesh.
Car Plunges Into 500-Meter-Deep Gorge:
The accident occurred late Monday night at Lahru in Khundian, located in the Jawalamukhi area of Kangra district. His car plunged into a 500-feet-deep gorge. Villagers said Rana was returning home late at night after meeting a friend. While navigating a treacherous turn at Lahru, his vehicle went out of control and plummeted into the deep gorge. The accident took place around 11 pm. After a strenuous effort, local residents and the police managed to retrieve him from the gorge at around midnight and rushed him to the Khundian Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.
Himachal CM Expresses Grief:
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri expressed their profound grief over Rana's demise. In a Facebook post, CM Sukhu wrote that the news of the death of Rana in a road accident is deeply saddening. "His dedication, courage, and sacrifice toward the service and security of the motherland will remain forever memorable. The nation will always remain indebted for his contributions. May God grant peace to the departed soul at His divine feet and provide strength and solace to the bereaved family members and well-wishers to bear this irreparable loss," Sukhu said.
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