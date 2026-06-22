ETV Bharat / state

Shashi Tharoor Talks 'Normalcy' During Kashmir Visit But Skips Meeting J&K Congress Leaders

"People of Kashmir too were expecting you to meet them to have a better understanding of the ground realities. Atleast could've spared some time to meet own partymen fighting for statehood snatched from us 7 years ago," Sharma said.

In reaction to his post, Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said Tharoor did not meet Congress leaders in the Union Territory, while suggesting that he could have met people to better understand ground realities.

“In Srinagar! Had the honour of an excellent meeting with Lieutenant-Governor Shri @manojsinha_ at Lok Bhavan today. We discussed the situation in the state and the encouraging progress towards normalcy. When I arrived he was chatting to the President of the Kashmiri Writers’ Association and the Women’s Organisation — a positive outreach that I welcomed. Many challenges remain and much remains to be done, but I left the meeting feeling more positives than I have felt for a while,” Tharoor posted on X after the meeting.

On Sunday, Tharoor said he had an "excellent meeting" with Sinha during which he discussed encouraging progress toward "normalcy".

Srinagar: Senior Congress leader and Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor’s visit to Kashmir and his meeting with the Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has quoted a controversy and invited criticism from his own party leaders.

Political analyst and author Praveen Sawhney also reacted to Tharoor's post and said the Congress leader was "totally out of touch with reality".

"If you want to understand the Kashmir situation, talk to the civil society - provided they are willing to talk to you. Because the Big Brother is watching their movements. I am just back from the Valley. I know the ground situation. You don't have to go to the officials to know that. There are times I wonder if Tharoor is a Congressman. Learn from #RG (Rahul Gandhi) what it means to serve the ordinary people. For God's sake, spare the Kashmiris!" he wrote on X.

Student activist Nasir Khuehami said Kashmir deserves more than "symbolic visits" and "carefully curated interactions". “While we appreciate your visit to Kashmir, it is deeply disappointing that a parliamentarian of your stature chose not to engage in any meaningful dialogue with the people whose voices have been consistently sidelined. Kashmir deserves more than symbolic visits and carefully curated interactions,” he wrote on X.

However, some X users appreciated Tharoor for his “true patriotism”. “You're the only true patriot in that Congress party. Plus, the only one with intelligence, neutrality, and articulation. It stumps me why you're still with the Congress. You should be with the BJP even if you don't agree with them on everything,” Rajiv, an X user posted.

Tharoor is heading the eight-member Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs which is on a study visit to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The other MPs are Asaduddin Owaisi of AIMIM actor turned politician Arun Govil, Sanatan Pandey, Arvind Ganpat, Mitesh Patel, Vijay Bagel and K Laxman. Officially, the visit begins today and runs up to June 25, but Tharoor had arrived days before.

The panel is expected to visit Jammu, Srinagar, Leh and Kargil in Ladakh where it will visit the International Border and Line of Control with Pakistan, as well as villages near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China in eastern Ladakh, to assess the ground situation.

The committee was briefed by the Ministry of External Affairs at Parliament House Annexe on June 20 on key issues relating to India’s ties with Pakistan and China, with particular focus on Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.