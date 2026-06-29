Sharing Power In TN Government A Matter Of Immense Pride For Congress: Manickam Tagore
Manickam Tagore stated that he would focus intensely on strengthening the Congress organisation and movement in preparation for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.
Published : June 29, 2026 at 10:36 PM IST
Chennai: Manickam Tagore, the new President of the Tamil Nadu Pradesh Congress Committee (TNPCC), on Monday stated that sharing power in the state government, led by TVK chief C Joseph Vijay, after a gap of 59 years is a matter of immense pride for the grand old .
Manickam Tagore, who has been appointed as the new President of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee, arrived in Chennai from Delhi by air today. He was given an enthusiastic welcome by hundreds of Congress functionaries and cadres at the Chennai airport.
Manickam Tagore replaced K Selvaperunthagai.
Speaking to reporters, Manickam Tagore said, "I extend my gratitude to everyone. The Congress is a national party with a 141-year-old legacy. Here, transitions — where one person assumes a role and another moves to a different position — are a natural occurrence. As far as I am concerned, this is not merely a ceremony to assume a post; it is a ceremony to shoulder a responsibility."
"I pledge to discharge this responsibility with sincerity and a clear conscience. Above all, this is a crucial period for the Congress. After a long hiatus—specifically, after 59 years—the Tamil Nadu Congress has become a participant in governance. This is a matter of immense pride for us," he maintained.
"On behalf of the Tamil Nadu Congress Pradesh Committee and its cadres, I express my gratitude to Girish Chodankar for making this achievement possible. This is because Girish Chodankar, while serving as the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge, created significant political opportunities for the Tamil Nadu Congress. He has now been appointed as the Goa State Congress President," added Manickam Tagore.
Further lauding Chodankar, the Virudhnagar MP said that the newly appointed Goa Congress chief was instrumental in ensuring the Congress effectively utilised the opportunities available during the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, securing two key ministerial berths within the alliance with TVK.
"I will focus intensely on further strengthening the coalition government in Tamil Nadu and bolstering the Congress party's organisational structure and movement in preparation for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections," he added.
Girish Chodankar, on his part, said, "We are set to create a new beginning in Tamil Nadu under the leadership of Manickam Tagore, leveraging his experience and political acumen. We are confident that the Tamil Nadu Congress will undergo a resurgence by strengthening the party at the grassroots level."
"Selvaperunthagai worked excellently to strengthen village committees and booth committees. Manickam Tagore will carry these efforts forward and usher in a new beginning," added Chodankar.
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