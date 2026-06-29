ETV Bharat / state

Sharing Power In TN Government A Matter Of Immense Pride For Congress: Manickam Tagore

Chennai: Manickam Tagore, the new President of the Tamil Nadu Pradesh Congress Committee (TNPCC), on Monday stated that sharing power in the state government, led by TVK chief C Joseph Vijay, after a gap of 59 years is a matter of immense pride for the grand old .

Manickam Tagore, who has been appointed as the new President of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee, arrived in Chennai from Delhi by air today. He was given an enthusiastic welcome by hundreds of Congress functionaries and cadres at the Chennai airport.

Manickam Tagore replaced K Selvaperunthagai.

Speaking to reporters, Manickam Tagore said, "I extend my gratitude to everyone. The Congress is a national party with a 141-year-old legacy. Here, transitions — where one person assumes a role and another moves to a different position — are a natural occurrence. As far as I am concerned, this is not merely a ceremony to assume a post; it is a ceremony to shoulder a responsibility."

"I pledge to discharge this responsibility with sincerity and a clear conscience. Above all, this is a crucial period for the Congress. After a long hiatus—specifically, after 59 years—the Tamil Nadu Congress has become a participant in governance. This is a matter of immense pride for us," he maintained.