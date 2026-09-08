ETV Bharat / state

Sharia Court Cannot Grant Legal Divorce: Chhattisgarh High Court

Bilaspur: The Chhattisgarh High Court on Monday has held that no private religious body or organisation calling itself a Sharia court can claim the status of a court established by law. Such bodies cannot decide a woman’s marital status or legally declare a divorce, the court said.

The court declared void an order passed by a Sharia court in Raipur, which had declared a woman divorced from her husband, holding that such private religious institutions may offer religious opinions but cannot judicially determine marital rights or dissolve a marriage through binding orders.

Justice Amitendra Kishore Prasad delivered the judgment. The court declared that the order issued by Idara-e-Sharia Islami Court of Raipur on January 18, 2022, which stated that the petitioner woman was divorced from her husband, has no legal authority.

The court said the Idara-e-Sharia order did not come from any statutory judicial system. Therefore, it can neither end a marriage nor change the legal rights, status or obligations of any party.

The petitioner, Nirosh Abbasi, is a resident of Tikrapara, Raipur. Her first husband died in 2015. She married Mohammad Abid Khan on July 18, 2020. After the marriage, a dispute arose between the couple over the adjustment of children in the new family.

According to the petitioner, the divorce process was started after this dispute. The husband claimed he had pronounced talaq in three stages on August 31, September 30 and October 30, 2021.