Shared Details Of Excluded Voters, BLAs Should Have Noted Addresses: Delhi Poll Body
The draft electoral rolls for Delhi were published shows about 47.5 lakh electors out of the 1.45 crore voters in the national capital were excluded
By PTI
Published : September 4, 2026 at 5:14 PM IST
New Delhi: Responding to allegations by the AAP and the Congress that incomplete details of voters removed from the draft rolls were provided to them, the Delhi poll office has said it had shared the information, and the block-level agents (BLAs) of the parties should have noted the addresses of such persons.
The AAP and the Congress have alleged that the addresses of voters marked under the ‘absent, shifted, dead, duplicate’ (ASDD) categories, who were removed from the draft rolls published on August 31, were not provided to the parties.
AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj and Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav had written to the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Delhi, seeking details, including addresses and photos, of those placed under the ASDD categories.
The draft electoral rolls for Delhi were published on August 31, after the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, in which about 47.5 lakh electors out of the 1.45 crore voters in the national capital were excluded.
Those excluded can file their claims till September 30 through Form 6 with supporting documents. The final voter roll will be published on November 4.
“We repeatedly told the Election Commission that the names, phone numbers and addresses of those whose names have been deleted should be shared with the political parties, so that they can be verified,” Bharadwaj had said. He claimed that the Delhi CEO’s office had assured to provide the lists with complete details.
Replying to the claims, the Delhi CEO’s office said in a statement that the political parties had been requested to direct their BLAs to approach the concerned booth-level officers (BLOs) associated with the SIR exercise for noting down the addresses and other details of electors placed under the ASDD list.
The BLOs completed house-to-house verification of voters and provided due information to the BLAs, with whom they conducted periodical meetings, it said.
Based on the information submitted by the BLOs, a list of ASDD electors was generated through the ECINet in the format given by the Election Commission, and the same was uploaded on the website of the Delhi CEO, the statement said.
“As regards not mentioning the addresses of the deleted electors, the BLAs, who are appointed by the political parties polling station-wise, should have noted the addresses of the ASDD electors from the concerned BLOs during the meetings,” the Delhi CEO’s office said.
The people as well as the representatives of political parties can verify the draft photo electoral rolls at the offices of the electoral registration officers (EROs), assistant EROs, and with all the BLOs of the 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi, it said.
Copies of the draft rolls, both hard and soft (without photos), were also shared with the recognised political parties on August 31, it added.
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