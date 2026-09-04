ETV Bharat / state

Shared Details Of Excluded Voters, BLAs Should Have Noted Addresses: Delhi Poll Body

New Delhi: Responding to allegations by the AAP and the Congress that incomplete details of voters removed from the draft rolls were provided to them, the Delhi poll office has said it had shared the information, and the block-level agents (BLAs) of the parties should have noted the addresses of such persons.

The AAP and the Congress have alleged that the addresses of voters marked under the ‘absent, shifted, dead, duplicate’ (ASDD) categories, who were removed from the draft rolls published on August 31, were not provided to the parties.

AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj and Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav had written to the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Delhi, seeking details, including addresses and photos, of those placed under the ASDD categories.

The draft electoral rolls for Delhi were published on August 31, after the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, in which about 47.5 lakh electors out of the 1.45 crore voters in the national capital were excluded.

Those excluded can file their claims till September 30 through Form 6 with supporting documents. The final voter roll will be published on November 4.

“We repeatedly told the Election Commission that the names, phone numbers and addresses of those whose names have been deleted should be shared with the political parties, so that they can be verified,” Bharadwaj had said. He claimed that the Delhi CEO’s office had assured to provide the lists with complete details.