ETV Bharat / state

Sharan Handloom Village: How Himachal Women Are Reviving Heritage And Weaving A New Future

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh): Sixteen traditional Kath-Kuni houses and six newer homes painted in multi-colour hues have become the new destination for many women in Sharan village who get together to weave a new future, the handloom way. On National Handloom Day, it is pertinent to take a look at how these women have turned it into a Handloom Village in the real sense and preserved a traditional craft heritage while strengthening the local economy.

For centuries, handloom weaving has been an integral part of households across many Indian states, and Himachal is no exception. Once practised to meet the family’s clothing needs, it has today become a vocation that powers rural communities through income generation.

Women weavers segregating threads (ETV Bharat)

Situated in Rumsu Panchayat of Naggar block, Sharan was declared a Handloom Village by the Union Ministry of Textiles in 2020. It is one of the 11 Handloom Villages identified across India. Since then, it has become a model where women artisans are not only financially independent but are also helping keep centuries-old weaving traditions alive. The handwoven shawls, pattus, caps, mufflers and crochet products made by them are in demand across India and in overseas markets.

However, much before being tagged as the Handloom Village, most families wove traditional products primarily for personal use. Now, handcrafted items are produced commercially, giving the village a new economic identity.

After a survey by the Ministry of Textiles in the village, it was found that 95 per cent of Sharan’s houses were built in the traditional Kath-Kuni architectural style and that weaving was a major occupation. Since the village met all the eligibility criteria, it was selected as a Handloom Village and formally included among the country’s designated craft clusters through a virtual announcement by former Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani.

Craftworks produced by the women at Sharan village (ETV Bharat)

Following the declaration, the Weavers’ Service Centre and the Ministry of Textiles launched several initiatives to strengthen the weaving ecosystem.

The 16 traditional Kath-Kuni houses form the core of the Handloom Village, where around 50 villagers have been trained in weaving over the past five years. While looms were provided to support their work, 17 artisans received financial assistance of Rs 1.2 lakh each to build work sheds. A warping machine was also installed, making it easier for weavers to prepare yarn for shawls and pattus.

Sharan Handloom Village: How Himachal Women Are Reviving Heritage And Weaving A New Future (ETV Bharat)

Sharan has 98 households with a population of 423, including 223 men and 200 women. Most women are engaged in weaving, working on looms in their homes during their free time to produce pattus, dohdus, shawls and other traditional textiles.

The Weavers’ Service Centre has built a three-storey multipurpose complex in the village to facilitate tourism and marketing. The ground floor houses demonstration looms where visitors can learn weaving techniques. The second floor has a cafeteria, while the third floor serves as a showroom where villagers sell their products. A library on the top floor provides a space for both residents and tourists.

The complex is managed by a committee formed by the gram panchayat and has helped increase tourist interest in the village by offering visitors a first-hand experience of traditional weaving.