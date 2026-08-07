Sharan Handloom Village: How Himachal Women Are Reviving Heritage And Weaving A New Future
Declared a Handloom Village in 2020, Himachal’s Sharan is preserving traditional weaving while creating sustainable livelihoods, attracting tourists and empowering women artisans, reports BalKrishan Sharma.
Published : August 7, 2026 at 11:26 AM IST
Kullu (Himachal Pradesh): Sixteen traditional Kath-Kuni houses and six newer homes painted in multi-colour hues have become the new destination for many women in Sharan village who get together to weave a new future, the handloom way. On National Handloom Day, it is pertinent to take a look at how these women have turned it into a Handloom Village in the real sense and preserved a traditional craft heritage while strengthening the local economy.
For centuries, handloom weaving has been an integral part of households across many Indian states, and Himachal is no exception. Once practised to meet the family’s clothing needs, it has today become a vocation that powers rural communities through income generation.
Situated in Rumsu Panchayat of Naggar block, Sharan was declared a Handloom Village by the Union Ministry of Textiles in 2020. It is one of the 11 Handloom Villages identified across India. Since then, it has become a model where women artisans are not only financially independent but are also helping keep centuries-old weaving traditions alive. The handwoven shawls, pattus, caps, mufflers and crochet products made by them are in demand across India and in overseas markets.
However, much before being tagged as the Handloom Village, most families wove traditional products primarily for personal use. Now, handcrafted items are produced commercially, giving the village a new economic identity.
After a survey by the Ministry of Textiles in the village, it was found that 95 per cent of Sharan’s houses were built in the traditional Kath-Kuni architectural style and that weaving was a major occupation. Since the village met all the eligibility criteria, it was selected as a Handloom Village and formally included among the country’s designated craft clusters through a virtual announcement by former Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani.
Following the declaration, the Weavers’ Service Centre and the Ministry of Textiles launched several initiatives to strengthen the weaving ecosystem.
The 16 traditional Kath-Kuni houses form the core of the Handloom Village, where around 50 villagers have been trained in weaving over the past five years. While looms were provided to support their work, 17 artisans received financial assistance of Rs 1.2 lakh each to build work sheds. A warping machine was also installed, making it easier for weavers to prepare yarn for shawls and pattus.
Sharan has 98 households with a population of 423, including 223 men and 200 women. Most women are engaged in weaving, working on looms in their homes during their free time to produce pattus, dohdus, shawls and other traditional textiles.
The Weavers’ Service Centre has built a three-storey multipurpose complex in the village to facilitate tourism and marketing. The ground floor houses demonstration looms where visitors can learn weaving techniques. The second floor has a cafeteria, while the third floor serves as a showroom where villagers sell their products. A library on the top floor provides a space for both residents and tourists.
The complex is managed by a committee formed by the gram panchayat and has helped increase tourist interest in the village by offering visitors a first-hand experience of traditional weaving.
In December 2024, Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut inaugurated the multipurpose building. Women artisans say products made in Sharan are now exported to more than 30 countries through different organisations.
Additional District Magistrate Surjit Singh said, “Officials of the Weavers’ Service Centre in Kullu have been instructed to promote handloom and handicraft activities. The benefits of Central and state government schemes are being extended to rural areas so that people can continue handloom work.” Singh also said that all necessary facilities are being provided in Sharan after it was declared a Handloom Village and that new plans are in the offing to promote the village among tourists.
“This is our ancient art. We want it to reach every person. Earlier, elders used to wear handwoven clothes regularly, but that tradition has declined. With the government’s support, we are trying to keep it alive,” the women said.
Members of the Jamadagni Self-Help Group say the village has gained recognition and that has, in turn, helped expand weaving activities.
Sapna Thakur, a member, said, “After Sharan was declared a Handloom Village, weaving has increased considerably. Earlier, women made handloom products only for household use, but today these products are also being sold in the market.”
She, however, believes more promotion is the need of the hour. “Tourist footfall is still low because the village is not widely known. The administration and the government should promote it so visitors know that Himachal has its only Handloom Village, where women make a variety of products from indigenous wool,” she said.
Shawls, pattus, caps, crochet items and other products are being woven here through self-help groups, benefiting women weavers.
Village resident Nisha said the Handloom Village initiative has changed women’s lives. “Earlier, women were occupied mainly with farming and produced handloom items only for their own needs. Now, after completing agricultural work, they also make shawls, pattus and crochet products,” she said.
They are earning an additional Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 a month while working from home. “It is heartening to see the younger generation also showing interest in learning the craft,” she added.
Weaver Nirmala, who has been making handloom products for the past decade, said she now sells her products from the multipurpose centre along with other women artisans. “Caps start from Rs 200, while shawls and pattus are sold for Rs 1,000 to Rs 15,000. Young people are also learning this traditional craft because it now provides a good source of income,” she said.
Another artisan, Rajni, said government support has expanded both production and sales. “I was making pattus initially, but after the Ministry of Textiles provided us with looms and other equipment, I am preparing shawls and other products,” she informed.
To increase access for tourists, roads in Sharan village have been paved and streetlights installed.
The Handloom Village initiative, designed to bring together traditional crafts and tourism, has made Sharan village stand out as an example of how traditional skills, when backed by infrastructure, training and market access, can become a sustainable source of livelihood while preserving India’s rich handloom heritage.
Here, visitors also get an opportunity to observe and even experience the weaving process under expert guidance.
Across India, the Ministry of Textiles is developing 11 craft villages in collaboration with state governments. Of these, six are being developed by the Development Commissioner (Handicrafts) and five by the Development Commissioner (Handlooms).
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