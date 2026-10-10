ETV Bharat / state

Sharadiya Navratri: Goddess Durga To Arrive On An Elephant, Depart On A Rooster

Navratri is a festival dedicated to the worship of Shakti, or divine feminine power ( ETV Bharat )

Ranchi: Sharadiya Navratri will begin with Mahalaya on Saturday, followed by Kalash Sthapana on Sunday. The nine-day festival is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and symbolises devotion, faith, self-discipline and the worship of divine feminine power.

Pandit Mrityunjay Pandey, a prominent scholar and Hindu calendar expert from Ranchi, spoke about the significance of the goddess’s arrival and departure, fasting rituals and the rules devotees should follow during Navratri.

According to Pandey, Goddess Durga will arrive on an elephant this Sharadiya Navratri. According to Hindu religious beliefs and the traditional calendar, the goddess’s arrival on an elephant is considered auspicious and associated with good rainfall and agricultural prosperity.

The goddess’s arrival on an elephant is considered auspicious and associated with good rainfall and agricultural prosperity. (ETV Bharat)

Regarding her departure, Pandey said the traditional calendar mentions a rooster as the goddess’s vehicle, although some scholars prefer to explain it as a departure on foot.

According to traditional beliefs, the goddess’s departure on a rooster is considered inauspicious and associated with hardships and difficulties. Pandey said these beliefs link such a departure with the possibility of increased illnesses and social challenges.

He added that, according to these religious interpretations, political instability in India and other countries, rising illnesses and worsening global conflicts, including wars, are also considered possible concerns. These are traditional religious beliefs rather than scientifically established predictions.

Pandey said Sharadiya Navratri is a festival dedicated to the worship of Shakti, or divine feminine power. Faith, devotion, sacrifice and penance hold special significance during the festival.

He said eating light meals or consuming fruits during fasting may help devotees feel lighter and concentrate on prayers and rituals.

Pandit Mrityunjay Pandey is a prominent scholar and Hindu calendar expert from Ranchi (ETV Bharat)

Devotees who are observing the fast for all nine days should decide their fasting method and religious commitments at the beginning of the festival and follow them consistently. Seeking guidance from a knowledgeable priest can also help devotees understand the rituals and rules.