Sharadiya Navratri: Goddess Durga To Arrive On An Elephant, Depart On A Rooster
Traditional beliefs indicate that the goddess’s departure on a rooster is considered inauspicious and associated with hardships and difficulties
Published : October 10, 2026 at 6:37 PM IST
Ranchi: Sharadiya Navratri will begin with Mahalaya on Saturday, followed by Kalash Sthapana on Sunday. The nine-day festival is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and symbolises devotion, faith, self-discipline and the worship of divine feminine power.
Pandit Mrityunjay Pandey, a prominent scholar and Hindu calendar expert from Ranchi, spoke about the significance of the goddess’s arrival and departure, fasting rituals and the rules devotees should follow during Navratri.
According to Pandey, Goddess Durga will arrive on an elephant this Sharadiya Navratri. According to Hindu religious beliefs and the traditional calendar, the goddess’s arrival on an elephant is considered auspicious and associated with good rainfall and agricultural prosperity.
Regarding her departure, Pandey said the traditional calendar mentions a rooster as the goddess’s vehicle, although some scholars prefer to explain it as a departure on foot.
According to traditional beliefs, the goddess’s departure on a rooster is considered inauspicious and associated with hardships and difficulties. Pandey said these beliefs link such a departure with the possibility of increased illnesses and social challenges.
He added that, according to these religious interpretations, political instability in India and other countries, rising illnesses and worsening global conflicts, including wars, are also considered possible concerns. These are traditional religious beliefs rather than scientifically established predictions.
Pandey said Sharadiya Navratri is a festival dedicated to the worship of Shakti, or divine feminine power. Faith, devotion, sacrifice and penance hold special significance during the festival.
He said eating light meals or consuming fruits during fasting may help devotees feel lighter and concentrate on prayers and rituals.
Devotees who are observing the fast for all nine days should decide their fasting method and religious commitments at the beginning of the festival and follow them consistently. Seeking guidance from a knowledgeable priest can also help devotees understand the rituals and rules.
Pandey advised those observing the Navratri fast for the first time to follow a consistent routine while considering their physical capacity. He said fasting practices vary. Some devotees consume fruits, while others eat prescribed vegetarian food at specific times.
According to him, devotees should decide their fasting method when performing Kalash Sthapana and taking their initial vow. Those who commit to consuming only fruits throughout the nine days should maintain that practice. Similarly, devotees who begin using rock salt, or sendha namak, should continue using it throughout Navratri.
He emphasised that first-time devotees should choose a fasting practice appropriate to their physical capacity.
Pandey said worshipping Goddess Durga during Navratri should not be limited to seeking personal happiness and prosperity. Devotees should also pray for the well-being of society and the world.
He urged people to prioritise sincere faith, self-discipline and concern for the welfare of others rather than external displays of religious devotion. He encouraged devotees to pray for everyone's happiness, peace and prosperity.
Responding to a question about beginning the worship this year, Pandey said an adhik maas (additional lunar month) had occurred this year and suggested that starting the Navratri fast might not be advisable under the relevant religious considerations.
However, he said he permits devotees who approach him seeking to begin worshipping the goddess this year, explaining that a devotee should not be prevented from worshipping the divine mother. He added that sincere devotion and faith in Goddess Durga are believed to bring blessings and well-being.
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