ETV Bharat / state

Sharad Pawar’s Condolence Visit To Sunetra Pawar Draws Political Attention In Baramati

Baramati: A large number of office-bearers, party activists, and citizens from across Maharashtra gathered at the Sahayog Society in Baramati to pay tribute to the late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Senior Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar and his wife, Pratibha Pawar, on Wednesday visited the Sahayog Society residence to meet Sunetra Pawar. This marked Sharad Pawar’s first condolence visit since Sunetra Pawar took oath as Deputy Chief Minister, lending both emotional and political weight to the meeting.

Members of the Pawar family, including Ajit Pawar’s brother Srinivas Pawar, his sisters, MLA Rohit Pawar, Parth Pawar, and Jay Pawar, were present during the visit. This was also the first time Sharad and Pratibha Pawar visited the Sahayog Society since Ajit Pawar’s death and Sunetra Pawar’s elevation to the post of Deputy Chief Minister. Notably, Sharad Pawar returned to the Sahayog Society after many years.