Sharad Pawar’s Condolence Visit To Sunetra Pawar Draws Political Attention In Baramati
Sharad and Pratibha Pawar visited Sahayog Society after Ajit Pawar’s death, marking the first condolence meeting since Sunetra Pawar’s swearing-in as Deputy Chief Minister.
Published : February 4, 2026 at 11:28 PM IST
Baramati: A large number of office-bearers, party activists, and citizens from across Maharashtra gathered at the Sahayog Society in Baramati to pay tribute to the late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.
Senior Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar and his wife, Pratibha Pawar, on Wednesday visited the Sahayog Society residence to meet Sunetra Pawar. This marked Sharad Pawar’s first condolence visit since Sunetra Pawar took oath as Deputy Chief Minister, lending both emotional and political weight to the meeting.
Members of the Pawar family, including Ajit Pawar’s brother Srinivas Pawar, his sisters, MLA Rohit Pawar, Parth Pawar, and Jay Pawar, were present during the visit. This was also the first time Sharad and Pratibha Pawar visited the Sahayog Society since Ajit Pawar’s death and Sunetra Pawar’s elevation to the post of Deputy Chief Minister. Notably, Sharad Pawar returned to the Sahayog Society after many years.
Earlier in the day, Sharad Pawar held a meeting with Parth Pawar and Jay Pawar at the Central Hall of Vidya Pratishthan, after which he proceeded directly to the Sahayog Society.
Political observers are keenly watching developments, especially in light of Sharad Pawar’s earlier statement that Ajit Pawar had favoured a merger of the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party. However, NCP state president Sunil Tatkare and working president Praful Patel have expressed reservations about such a move. This has intensified speculation over whether the two NCP factions will eventually reunite.