Sharad Pawar Slams New Coalitions And Seeking Votes Through Financial Promises

Baramati: Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday said an unprecedented change is seen in Maharashtra politics with regard to the local body elections in the state.

He accused major political parties of poaching leaders and forming convenient alliances. "Today, elections even at the local body level are being fought on new shifts and different forms of coalitions. This has been unprecedented, and it should not be encouraged," said the former Maharashtra Chief Minister.

Pawar said politicians should not forget that voters decide the final outcome. "It seems as if none of these leaders and parties are in agreement with each other. However, the people (voters) will provide the appropriate outcomes. We (NCP Sharadchandra Pawar) have not indulged in this kind of politics before, and we will not in future."

He added, "Now there are two-four days left for the elections. Let’s see what happens."

Pawar also raised issues on farmers, elections and reservations. Without naming Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his own nephew, Ajit Pawar, who is the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, Sharad Pawar slammed them for asking votes for funds. "This attitude of demanding votes for money is dangerous," he said.