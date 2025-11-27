Sharad Pawar Slams New Coalitions And Seeking Votes Through Financial Promises
Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar said that voters will decide the final outcome of any leader.
Published : November 27, 2025 at 3:09 PM IST
Baramati: Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday said an unprecedented change is seen in Maharashtra politics with regard to the local body elections in the state.
He accused major political parties of poaching leaders and forming convenient alliances. "Today, elections even at the local body level are being fought on new shifts and different forms of coalitions. This has been unprecedented, and it should not be encouraged," said the former Maharashtra Chief Minister.
Pawar said politicians should not forget that voters decide the final outcome. "It seems as if none of these leaders and parties are in agreement with each other. However, the people (voters) will provide the appropriate outcomes. We (NCP Sharadchandra Pawar) have not indulged in this kind of politics before, and we will not in future."
He added, "Now there are two-four days left for the elections. Let’s see what happens."
Pawar also raised issues on farmers, elections and reservations. Without naming Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his own nephew, Ajit Pawar, who is the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, Sharad Pawar slammed them for asking votes for funds. "This attitude of demanding votes for money is dangerous," he said.
The former Union Defence Minister also expressed displeasure over the local body elections. "What we are seeing is, today, while seeking votes, politicians don't speak of the work they have done. Unfortunately, they talk about money and that too a significant amount of money. Politicians can seek votes only on the basis of their work, and I am confident the voters will make the appropriate decision," Pawar said. He strongly condemned the strategy of using finances to win elections.
Speaking on the reservations issue in local bodies elections, Pawar said, "Can't predict what will happen in the next 2-3 days." Currently, Maharashtra has crossed the 50 per cent ceiling put up by the Supreme Court.
The hearing in the apex court was adjourned on November 25, 2025, on a contempt case filed against the Maharashtra government for violating the 2021 ruling of the apex court, carrying out a scientific study before allocating the reservation for other backward classes (OBC) in local bodies. The matter has been adjourned to November 28, 2025, after the Maharashtra government sought time, saying that they are in consultation with the State Election Commission on the issue.
On the financial aid to farmers who suffered losses due to heavy rains in some parts of the state recently, the NCP (SP) chief said there was a need to provide adequate help to cultivators who suffered damages.
"The state has taken a decision to stop the recovery of loans taken by farmers for one year. The measure will help the farmers temporarily, but not in the long term. Looking at the losses farmers suffered, the state should have provided partial financial aid to the farmers. This could have helped farmers adequately," he said. (With inputs from PTI)
Also Read
'Outright Wrongdoing': Sharad Pawar Questions PM Modi's Cash Transfer To Women Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Election