ETV Bharat / state

Sharad Pawar Asks Maharashtra Chief Minister Fadnavis To Declare Drought In State

Sharad Pawar has written a letter to Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis urging him to declare drought in the state and has suggested steps to take in order to help the farmers ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) President and former Union Agriculture minister, Sharad Pawar, in a letter to Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, has urged him to declare drought in the state. Moreover, he has suggested measures which he has said Fadnavis needs to implement immediately to pull the farmers out of distress.

Pawar, in his letter dated September 16, has stated, "A serious situation has arisen in the state due to insufficient rainfall. A drought should be declared immediately, and all the talukas facing a severe crisis should be promptly designated as drought-affected, and drought-relief benefits should be extended to them."

Rainfall deficit areas

Highlighting the state's rainfall deficit, Pawar noted, "Farmers are in deep distress this year because most regions have experienced a lack of rain. Out of the state's 36 districts, as many as 31 have recorded rainfall significantly below the average."

Pawar further said, "Farmers in most regions of the state are facing problems due to insufficient rainfall this year. Out of 33 districts of the state, 31 have received insufficient rainfall. There has been only 748 millilitre rainfall from June 1 to September 15, which is 19 percent lesser than normal. Except for Mumbai, Raigad, Palghar, and Vidarbha, a calamity situation prevails in this state, as there is a deficit of 60 percent in almost all regions of Maharashtra."

Pawar shared statistics showing the deficit of rainfall of 69 percent in Marathwada, 61 percent in Vidarbha, 33 percent in Konkan, while 26 percent shortfall in western Maharashtra.

According to the letter, Pawar has stated, between June 1 and September 15, the state received only 748 millimetres of rain, which is a deficit of 19 percent compared to the average. "Barring Mumbai, Raigad, Palghar, and a few districts in Vidarbha, the situation across most of Maharashtra seems to be of dire. Some districts have seen a rainfall deficit of nearly 60 percent over the last three months."

Sowing impacted negatively

Using his expertise of this subject, Pawar further detailed the sowing patterns that have impacted due to the extent of land used for crops. "An analysis of the regional average rainfall deficit from June to August this year reveals a shortfall of 69 percent in Marathwada, 61 percent in Vidarbha, 33 percent in Konkan, and 26 percent in certain districts of Western and Northern Maharashtra," he stated.

Regarding the area under cultivation, Pawar highlighted, sowing across the state has decreased this year as compared in the same period of June-August last year. In Vidarbha, sowing was done on 50.04 lakh hectares of land by the end of August 2025. While in this same period this year, it dropped to 47.50 lakh hectares. In the Marathwada region, sowing was done across 4.821 million hectares last year, while it has decreased to 4.619 million hectares, this year.

Furthermore, Pawar pointed out that a lot of crop was destroyed due to excessive heat. "Standing crops like soybean, cotton, pearl millet (bajra), maize, tur (pigeon pea), moong (green gram), and urad (black gram), all withered due to a lack of rainfall. This has spiked the pest and disease infestations," he highlighted.