Sharad Pawar Asks Maharashtra Chief Minister Fadnavis To Declare Drought In State
Former agriculture minister said the farmers in most regions are distressed over deficit rainfall and destruction of crops due to excessive heat.
Published : September 18, 2026 at 3:43 PM IST
Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) President and former Union Agriculture minister, Sharad Pawar, in a letter to Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, has urged him to declare drought in the state. Moreover, he has suggested measures which he has said Fadnavis needs to implement immediately to pull the farmers out of distress.
Pawar, in his letter dated September 16, has stated, "A serious situation has arisen in the state due to insufficient rainfall. A drought should be declared immediately, and all the talukas facing a severe crisis should be promptly designated as drought-affected, and drought-relief benefits should be extended to them."
Rainfall deficit areas
Highlighting the state's rainfall deficit, Pawar noted, "Farmers are in deep distress this year because most regions have experienced a lack of rain. Out of the state's 36 districts, as many as 31 have recorded rainfall significantly below the average."
अपुऱ्या पावसामुळे निर्माण झालेल्या गंभीर परिस्थितीच्या पार्श्वभूमीवर महाराष्ट्रातील शेतकऱ्यांच्या विविध प्रश्नांकडे लक्ष वेधत, मुख्यमंत्री मा. देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांना पत्राद्वारे तातडीच्या उपाययोजनांची मागणी केली.— Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) September 18, 2026
यंदा राज्यातील बहुतांश भागात पावसाने पाठ फिरवल्याने शेतकरी वर्ग… pic.twitter.com/vVneKhV5VP
Pawar further said, "Farmers in most regions of the state are facing problems due to insufficient rainfall this year. Out of 33 districts of the state, 31 have received insufficient rainfall. There has been only 748 millilitre rainfall from June 1 to September 15, which is 19 percent lesser than normal. Except for Mumbai, Raigad, Palghar, and Vidarbha, a calamity situation prevails in this state, as there is a deficit of 60 percent in almost all regions of Maharashtra."
Pawar shared statistics showing the deficit of rainfall of 69 percent in Marathwada, 61 percent in Vidarbha, 33 percent in Konkan, while 26 percent shortfall in western Maharashtra.
According to the letter, Pawar has stated, between June 1 and September 15, the state received only 748 millimetres of rain, which is a deficit of 19 percent compared to the average. "Barring Mumbai, Raigad, Palghar, and a few districts in Vidarbha, the situation across most of Maharashtra seems to be of dire. Some districts have seen a rainfall deficit of nearly 60 percent over the last three months."
Sowing impacted negatively
Using his expertise of this subject, Pawar further detailed the sowing patterns that have impacted due to the extent of land used for crops. "An analysis of the regional average rainfall deficit from June to August this year reveals a shortfall of 69 percent in Marathwada, 61 percent in Vidarbha, 33 percent in Konkan, and 26 percent in certain districts of Western and Northern Maharashtra," he stated.
Regarding the area under cultivation, Pawar highlighted, sowing across the state has decreased this year as compared in the same period of June-August last year. In Vidarbha, sowing was done on 50.04 lakh hectares of land by the end of August 2025. While in this same period this year, it dropped to 47.50 lakh hectares. In the Marathwada region, sowing was done across 4.821 million hectares last year, while it has decreased to 4.619 million hectares, this year.
Furthermore, Pawar pointed out that a lot of crop was destroyed due to excessive heat. "Standing crops like soybean, cotton, pearl millet (bajra), maize, tur (pigeon pea), moong (green gram), and urad (black gram), all withered due to a lack of rainfall. This has spiked the pest and disease infestations," he highlighted.
Fears of drought
According to the World Meteorological Organization, the impact of El Niño is intensifying, and its effects are expected to persist into 2027, which are feared to be rather adverse.
"These are extremely serious issues. Consequently, there are concerns regarding agriculture, drinking water, and consequently, it will be increasingly difficult to provide fodder for livestock. Seeing this situation, I want you to declare a drought in the state and implement immediate measures without waiting for formal criteria to be met," urged Pawar.
Sharad Pawar expressed hope that Fadnavis would take positive steps and take a decision to implement necessary suggested measures immediately. Pawar said farmers, farm laborers, livestock, and rural communities are facing a grave future.
Suggestions stated by Pawar
Pawar has urged the Bharatiya Janata Party government to declare a special financial assistance of at least ₹50,000 per hectare for the farmers. He has also urged the government to give ₹25,000 to each farm labourer family.
He added, "The loan waiver scheme must be implemented immediately, and crop loans should be made available without delay. The incentive grant for farmers who repay their loans should be increased from ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh. Additionally, farmers who have taken crop loans for the 2025-2026 season and have defaulted this year should also be included in the loan waiver scheme."
Pawar urged the Chief Minister to implement 'Crop Insurance for One Rupee' scheme with retrospective effect. "Farmers should be provided with crop insurance coverage. Additionally, the crop insurance relief of ₹17,000 per hectare, announced for losses caused by unseasonal rains last year, must be disbursed immediately," he said.
He also has stated that the government needs to make arrangements for water tankers in order to save orchards.
"Government water tankers should be deployed since villages are already facing severe drinking water shortages. It is also important to have fodder camps, to ensure there is drinking water for livestock, and necessary veterinary services must be made available immediately," he has written.
Apart from leading cities, most of rural Maharashtra witnesses load-shedding on regular basis, which is expected to escalate during droughts. "A special drive should be launched through the Energy Department to ensure that electricity transformer repairs are completed on time," Pawar said.
He has also suggested to set up control rooms in every district to monitor rainfall, crop conditions, water scarcity, fodder availability, and the status of livestock.
Pawar asked Maharashtra government to also address the problem of paying educational fees of children of farmers. "Immediate decision should be taken to waive the entire tuition fees of students studying in schools, colleges, and other educational institutions located in talukas that are witnessing drought-like conditions," pointed out Pawar.