Sharad Pawar Admitted To Pune's Ruby Hall Clinic

"We are admitting Baba to Ruby Hall, Pune, for follow-up tests and hydration. Thanking all the doctors and healthcare workers," his daughter and Baramati MP Supriya Sule shared on X.

Pune: Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Chandra Pawar) president Sharad Pawar on Sunday was admitted to Punyatil Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune after his condition deteriorated due to mild dehydration. The condition of the 85-year-old Rajya Sabha member was stable, doctors said.

"He has been admitted to the Ruby Hall Clinic for mild dehydration and requires intravenous fluids. His condition is stable. He will remain in the hospital for two days and is expected to be discharged thereafter," Dr Purvez Grant, chief cardiologist and chairman and managing trustee of the hospital, said in a statement. Dr Grant and Dr Abhijit Lodha were supervising his treatment, it added.

On February 9, he was admitted to the same medical facility after he complained of breathlessness due to the cough he developed. Not wanting to take any chances, Sule accompanied him to the hospital in Pune with husband Sadanand Sule and NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar.

Pawar developed a cough while watching the results for the local body elections. Hailing from Baramati in western Maharashtra, he was the former chief minister and also served as the Union defence and agriculture minister.