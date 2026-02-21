ETV Bharat / state

Shantmanu Sworn In As State Election Commissioner Of Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha administered the oath of office to the newly appointed State Election Commissioner Shantmanu here at Lok Bhawan on Saturday.

In a statement issued by the Lok Bhawan, it was informed, "At a ceremony held today in the Lok Bhavan, Shantmanu was sworn in as the State Election Commissioner for the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. He made and subscribed to the oath of office before the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha."