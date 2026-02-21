Shantmanu Sworn In As State Election Commissioner Of Jammu and Kashmir
With Shantmanu's appointment as state election commissioner, the chances of holding panchayat and urban local bodies elections in the UT increase.
Published : February 21, 2026 at 3:21 PM IST
Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha administered the oath of office to the newly appointed State Election Commissioner Shantmanu here at Lok Bhawan on Saturday.
In a statement issued by the Lok Bhawan, it was informed, "At a ceremony held today in the Lok Bhavan, Shantmanu was sworn in as the State Election Commissioner for the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. He made and subscribed to the oath of office before the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha."
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, along with his cabinet colleagues, attended the swearing-in ceremony. With Shantmanu's appointment as state election commissioner, the chances of holding panchayat and urban local bodies elections in the UT increase.
Shantmanu is a 1991-batch J&K cadre IAS officer who recently retired from the service and was appointed by the LG as state election commissioner.