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Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Says He's Not Interested In Sonia Biography, Calls AIMIM-Azad Alliance A Threat

Haridwar: Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati has commented on Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's biography, Belonging: A Journey of Love , which has recently become a topic of political discussion in the country. Leaders from both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have been expressing their views on the book.

When asked about Sonia Gandhi's biography, Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati said it had nothing to do with him. He said that her life story was neither the Ramcharitmanas nor the Mahabharata, from which he could draw inspiration.

According to Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, he reads the stories of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna and draws inspiration from their lives. He said history that offers lessons for public welfare is what matters to him.

He added that he did not find anything in Sonia Gandhi's life story that could inspire him and, therefore, had no interest in reading her biography.

The Shankaracharya also commented on the alliance between the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), led by Asaduddin Owaisi, and the Azad Samaj Party, led by Chandrashekhar Azad. He described the alliance as a threat to Hinduism.

He said Indian politics was gradually moving towards a two-party system similar to that of the United States. According to him, political parties coming together under alliances were weakening the possibility of a third alternative.

Drawing a comparison with the US political system, where two major parties compete for power, he said a similar situation was being created in India through political alliances.

Commenting on alliances formed by bringing Dalit and Muslim voters together, he said that such political arrangements could harm Hindu society and Hinduism. He said he could not consider such alliances worthy of respect.

Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati also criticised the BJP government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh.

He said the BJP government had been in power in the state for 10 years, but the condition of cows had deteriorated during this period. Referring to figures from the livestock census conducted between 2019 and 2024, he said that the number of cows had declined by seven million.