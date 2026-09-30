Shamli Conversion Case: Ayush Malik's Father Alleges He Has Been Abducted, Case Filed
Devraj Malik stated in his complaint at the Kotwali police station that Ayush, was coaxed and intimidated into converting.
Published : September 30, 2026 at 5:42 PM IST
Shamli: In a fresh twist in the religious conversion case at Shamli in Uttar Pradesh, Devraj Malik, the father of Ayush Malik, has alleged that his son has been kidnapped.
Devraj said his son has been missing since he gave his statement at the Allahabad High Court. Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case and launched an intensive investigation.
Devraj Malik stated in his complaint at the Kotwali police station that Ayush, was coaxed and intimidated into converting. "Ayush had reconverted to Islam after being persuaded by his family, but a man named Sultan Qari instigated him to file a petition in the High Court. The court had granted him freedom as an adult, but since then, he has been missing under suspicious circumstances," Devraj alleged, adding his son's disappearance has disrupted his pharmaceutical business.
Devraj alleged that on September 18, one Sultan Qari came to him and said that he had converted Ayush back to Islam. "The accused threatened to kill my family if we did not accept Islam and transfer the property to him and Mufti Abdullah," he said in the complaint.
Devraj said he had been apprehensive that something untoward could happen to his son. Shamli SP Narendra Pratap Singh stated that the new complaint is related to the previously registered case. Due to a technical error, a separate case was filed, which is now being merged with the original one. Police teams are searching for the missing youth and conducting raids at possible hideouts to locate him, he said.
The conversion case involves Ayush (31) who converted to Islam, adopted the name Mohammad Ali, and married Chandni Qureshi. In June this year, Devraj filed a police complaint alleging that Chandni and her family coerced his son into converting and conspired to take over the family’s property. Police registered a case under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act and arrested Chandni and her father.
After a habeas corpus petition was filed by an acquaintance seeking Ayush's freedom, the Allahabad High Court directed authorities to produce Ayush in September. Before the court, Ayush stated that he had converted and married voluntarily, and the court granted him the freedom to live and travel as he wished.
The case took another turn when videos emerged showing Ayush participating in Hindu rituals at his family home, indicating a return to his family's traditions. Meanwhile, Shamli police registered separate FIRs against multiple social media handles for allegedly spreading misinformation and distorting the High Court's directives, and fresh kidnapping allegations were raised by his father.
Also read
Allahabad HC Sets Free Ayush Malik, Upholds His 'Constitutional Right To Adopt Religion Of Choice, Choose Spouse'