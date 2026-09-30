ETV Bharat / state

Shamli Conversion Case: Ayush Malik's Father Alleges He Has Been Abducted, Case Filed

File photo of Ayush Malik ( ETV Bharat )

Shamli: In a fresh twist in the religious conversion case at Shamli in Uttar Pradesh, Devraj Malik, the father of Ayush Malik, has alleged that his son has been kidnapped.

Devraj said his son has been missing since he gave his statement at the Allahabad High Court. Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case and launched an intensive investigation. Devraj Malik stated in his complaint at the Kotwali police station that Ayush, was coaxed and intimidated into converting. "Ayush had reconverted to Islam after being persuaded by his family, but a man named Sultan Qari instigated him to file a petition in the High Court. The court had granted him freedom as an adult, but since then, he has been missing under suspicious circumstances," Devraj alleged, adding his son's disappearance has disrupted his pharmaceutical business. Devraj alleged that on September 18, one Sultan Qari came to him and said that he had converted Ayush back to Islam. "The accused threatened to kill my family if we did not accept Islam and transfer the property to him and Mufti Abdullah," he said in the complaint. File photo of Ayush Malik (ETV Bharat)